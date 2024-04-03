Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Reports Johnson & Johnson Talc Powder Settlement Delayed Yet Again

J&J has been given a new chance to contest the scientific claims that their talc-based baby powder is responsible for ovarian cancer in its users which now threatens the entire class of suits.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that Johnson & Johnson has just scored a win in their efforts to delay and/or outright avoid payouts on the 60,000+ lawsuits they are facing. A federal judge has just ruled that J&J will be given a new chance to argue the scientific evidence previously put forth that has shown a link between usage of their talcum powder and ovarian cancer.

Despite a previous $8.9 billion settlement offer, J&J has always maintained that their product is safe, and this latest effort to "revisit the science" suggests that the company will explore every avenue it can to prove it. However, several studies dating back to the 1970s have already concluded that talc particles increase a person's chances of developing serious medical issues. Worse, according to plaintiffs, evidence suggests that the pharmaceutical giant has been intentionally concealing the results for decades. And it should be noted that J&J halted sales of talc-based powder last year in favor of a newly-formulated corn starch version instead. J&J has lost some major jury verdict cases already, but they continue to defend liability and fight the onslaught of cases now in the court system.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "This latest legal maneuver by Johnson & Johnson is another attempt to defend their claims that their generational baby powder product was safe and avoid paying out over $10 billion in damages. The litigation has gone on for eight years now and there seems to be no end in sight. Amazingly, if J&J were to win on this case, it could throw all of the sixty thousand lawsuits into question."

Legal-Bay's experts close to the case believe the final settlement figure for the talc litigation will be close to $15 billion, or about $250K average settlement value per case. However, the 8-year litigation could take at least another 2 to 3 years for plaintiffs to get any funds. Tragic, considering that due to the nature of the damages, many of the plaintiffs are in rapidly declining health or have already passed away.

