Legal Bay Pre Settlement Funding Supports Plaintiffs in Slip-and-Fall Litigation Across New York and New Jersey

Potholes, uneven pavement, and hazardous walking conditions drive rise in premises liability claims in the Northeast

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, a national provider of pre settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and non-recourse legal funding, is highlighting the continued rise in slip-and-fall and premises liability litigation across New York and New Jersey, where aging infrastructure, potholes, and seasonal weather conditions are contributing to an increase in personal injury claims.

Throughout the Northeast, particularly in heavily trafficked urban and suburban areas, potholes, cracked sidewalks, uneven pavement, and deteriorating roadways have become common hazards for pedestrians. Freeze-thaw cycles during the winter months often cause surfaces to expand and contract, leading to structural damage that may not be promptly repaired. As a result, individuals navigating sidewalks, parking lots, and public pathways face increased risk of serious injury.

Slip-and-fall accidents in these environments can lead to broken bones, head injuries, back injuries, and long-term mobility issues, often requiring extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. In many cases, injured individuals pursue personal injury lawsuits and premises liability claims against property owners, municipalities, or other responsible parties for failing to maintain safe conditions.

Legal Bay notes that New York and New Jersey premises liability laws can be complex, particularly when claims involve municipal responsibility for sidewalks, roadways, or public infrastructure. Notice requirements, liability thresholds, and comparative negligence rules may all play a role in determining the outcome of a case. As a result, these claims often involve lengthy investigations and extended litigation timelines.

Pothole-related incidents are also a growing source of litigation. Large or poorly maintained potholes can cause trip-and-fall injuries for pedestrians as well as contribute to vehicle-related accidents, particularly in high-density areas where foot traffic and vehicle traffic intersect. When municipalities or property owners fail to address known hazards, they may be held liable for resulting injuries.

Because slip-and-fall lawsuits and premises liability claims can take months or years to resolve, plaintiffs often face financial strain while waiting for a settlement or court award. Medical bills, lost wages, and ongoing recovery costs can place significant pressure on injured individuals during the legal process.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "Slip-and-fall accidents caused by potholes and unsafe walking conditions are increasingly common in states like New York and New Jersey. Our pre settlement funding programs provide plaintiffs with the financial resources they need to pursue their claims without being forced into early settlements."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal Bay offers pre settlement funding, settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and loans on lawsuit settlements to help qualified plaintiffs access immediate cash advances against their anticipated settlement. This financial support allows individuals to cover essential expenses while their attorneys continue to build their cases.

Legal Bay works directly with plaintiffs and their attorneys to provide fast approvals for legal funding applications, often within 24 to 48 hours after receiving the necessary case documentation. The company offers litigation funding, lawsuit settlement funding, settlement loans, and loans on lawsuits for a wide range of claims including slip-and-fall accidents, premises liability lawsuits, personal injury cases, and wrongful death claims. Importantly, Legal Bay's funding programs are non-recourse, meaning plaintiffs only repay the advance if their case results in a successful settlement or verdict. If there is no recovery, there is no obligation to repay the funds, eliminating financial risk for those pursuing justice.

To apply right now for pre settlement funding, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405, where agents are standing by to assist.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC