Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Taking On More Hernia Mesh Cases

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are preparing for an influx of hernia mesh lawsuits in the coming months.

To combat an abdominal hernia, surgeons can repair the bulging intestines by implanting a patch of flexible polypropylene mesh over any weak spot in the intestinal walls. The two most popular brands of hernia mesh are Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Physiomesh and Atrium Medical Corporation's C-Qur. Both devices are currently being recalled due to numerous patient complications.

Bellwether trials are slated for early 2020 to determine if the synthetic Physiomesh and C-Qur hernia mesh products were allegedly rushed to market before adequate testing could take place, as many of these systems are proving faulty. The devices can shrink, harden, and even migrate, causing chronic pain, superfluous drainage, nausea, and bloating. Some patients have reported bowel perforations and nerve damage, and some have even required additional surgeries.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Based on past experience with hernia mesh lawsuits, Legal-Bay expects to see a positive outcome for plaintiffs in these various litigations. But with numerous manufacturers and varying injuries, these new cases will take a long time to resolve."

In 2010, C.R. Bard agreed to pay $184 million, with an average hernia mesh settlement value of $92K. Legal-Bay says it is uncertain if these new cases will ever settle or at what values. Nonetheless, Legal-Bay stands ready to help clients in need of a cash advance (sometimes referred to as lawsuit loan or presettlement loan).

If you are looking for pre-settlement cash from your hernia mesh lawsuit, please apply at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

Legal-Bay is a leading personal injury pre-settlement advocate, and works directly with many of the top mass tort law firms to provide the best pre-settlement cash advance rates in the industry in as little as 24 – 48 hours. If you do not have an attorney, Legal-Bay can assist you with retaining a top hernia mesh lawyer or hernia mesh law firm that works with clients who need funding.

All of Legal-Bay funding programs are risk-free as you only repay the advance if your case is successful.

Apply online at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call: 877.571.0405

Contact:

Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC