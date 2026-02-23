Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding to Put Focus on Uber and Lyft Passenger Car Accidents Nationwide

Lawsuit funding company says many states require Uber to have additional insurance to protect passengers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, a national provider of pre-settlement funding and lawsuit settlement funding solutions, is drawing attention to the growing number of passenger injury claims arising from rideshare accidents involving Uber and Lyft drivers across the United States. As rideshare usage continues to expand in metropolitan and suburban markets alike, legal analysts note that accident-related claims tied to these services are increasing nationwide.

Industry observers attribute the trend to the rapid growth of app-based transportation, heavier traffic congestion, and the rising number of drivers operating under commercial rideshare platforms. With more vehicles on the road providing on-demand rides, the statistical likelihood of collisions naturally increases. Many claims allege driver negligence, distracted driving, fatigue, or failure to follow traffic laws, all of which can contribute to serious passenger injuries.

Even in situations where a rideshare driver is not at fault, passengers may still have access to compensation through commercial insurance policies carried by rideshare companies. Several states including California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois require transportation network companies to maintain substantial insurance coverage that can apply during active rides or while drivers are logged into the platform. These policies may provide coverage for passenger injuries regardless of which driver caused the crash, depending on the circumstances and applicable regulations.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "The explosion of rideshares and unsafe driving has led to many more rideshare accidents nationwide. Values of these cases can be high due to commercial insurance. This is even more so in certain states, which protect riders by requiring Uber to carry insurance to cover losses even when not their fault."

Legal professionals note that rideshare accident claims can carry higher potential settlement values than traditional motor vehicle cases because commercial insurance policies often provide larger coverage limits than personal auto insurance. However, like many personal injury matters, these claims can take months or years to resolve while investigations, medical evaluations, and negotiations proceed.

Legal-Bay reports that plaintiffs involved in rideshare accident litigation frequently seek financial support while their cases are pending, particularly when injuries prevent them from working or create ongoing medical expenses. The company provides non-recourse lawsuit funding—sometimes called settlement funding or legal funding—that offers qualified plaintiffs access to cash advances while they await case resolution. Because this type of funding is non-recourse, recipients repay only if they obtain a settlement or verdict.

As rideshare services continue to reshape modern transportation, analysts expect accident litigation involving platform-based drivers to remain an active area of civil litigation nationwide, with insurance frameworks and liability standards continuing to evolve alongside the industry.

