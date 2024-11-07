Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Accelerates Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Funding on Archdiocese of Los Angeles Cases After Landmark Settlement

$880MM settlement said to be the largest in U.S. history for clergy sex abuse victims.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, reports that the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, California has just announced an $880 million settlement for sexual abuse plaintiffs. With approximately 1400 claimants, settlements average out to $600k per case, but some plaintiffs will receive more or less than that amount based on the severity of the abuse incurred. Higher levels of abuse can expect payouts or case values north of $1M while lower level abuses will settle or have case values closer to $100,000.

Legal Bay has been following this case closely, as they are one of the nation's top advocates for sexual abuse survivors and has been funding plaintiffs within this market for decades. As a leader in the industry, Legal Bay even funds some clergy sexual abuse cases when the diocese files bankruptcy; other funders do not. As ardent supporters for victims' rights, Legal Bay has also arranged settlement funding for plaintiffs in juvenile detention center sexual abuse lawsuits, Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse lawsuits, prison sexual abuse lawsuits, workplace sexual abuse lawsuits, youth sports facility lawsuits, and many others.

Sexual abuse cases can be very complex causing settlement payouts to vary greatly. Extent of physical as well as mental abuse certainly factors in; more egregious abuses garner higher settlements. Length of abuse period (one-time incident vs. years of repeated exploitation) can influence a verdict as well. And lastly, the church's financial assets are also taken under consideration when deciding upon damages.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "The history of the Catholic Church's complicity when it comes to the sexual abuse of children is beyond appalling. However, today the L.A. clergy has made a major step toward bringing some level of closure to over one thousand victims with this almost one-billion-dollar settlement to compensate victims for their years of suffering. We cannot change the past, but we hope that this can be the start of a new chapter of protecting children at the highest levels."

Legal Bay is unfortunately no stranger to children's sexual abuse cases. While they advocate for plaintiffs across the country, they specifically currently lead the charge in California involving funding on the MacLaren Hall lawsuits in Los Angeles, along with multiple other youth detention center cases across the nation.

Probation and detention officers at the MacLaren Hall facility have been accused of sexually assaulting approximately 300 boys and girls during their incarceration. The lawsuit dates as far back as the 70s, and alleges that the minors suffered multiple incidents of sexual abuse at the hands of the very staff employed to watch over them.

Victims claim that there were times when employees were granted unsupervised access to the detainees, subjecting them to verbal as well as physical and sexual abuse. Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that reasonable supervision should have been enacted to keep the incarcerated juveniles safe.

These cases highlight the need for greater accountability and oversight of any facility that caters to minors. It is clear that there are systemic issues within these institutions that allow abuse to occur, and it is essential that steps are taken to prevent it.

One way to address the problem is through better education and training for those that interact with minors on a regular basis including counselors, coaches, clergy members, and staff. It is essential that those who work with children understand the signs of abuse and know how to report it. Additionally, facilities must have clear policies and procedures in place for reporting and investigating allegations of abuse.

Another critical step is to provide support and resources for victims. It takes a great deal of courage for them to come forward and report abuse, and they need to be supported throughout the process. This includes providing access to counseling and mental health care and ensuring that sufferers are not victimized further by the legal system.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC