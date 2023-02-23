Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Announces 24-48 Hour Turnaround on Personal Injury Loans

Top pre-settlement funding company expands personal injury department to handle increasing number of new applications

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are seeing a higher-than-usual number of applications for personal injury lawsuit loans. Plaintiffs are filing at a rate previously not seen since pre-pandemic, and Legal-Bay's team is prepared to keep up with the demand. They're one of the leading lawsuit loan funding companies in the industry, and offer a fast approval process.

For plaintiffs who have filed claims due to a personal injury, it may take some time before their cases get settled. Legal-Bay believes plaintiffs shouldn't be left waiting for the money they have coming to them, and has an entire personal injury settlement loan department to accommodate litigants who would rather opt for presettlement funding.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "With courts moving at a snail's pace, plaintiffs are left to wait indefinitely before their cases are being heard. We expect clients who may be unemployed due to their injuries will be needing cash advances in upcoming months to help them pay their bills. Legal-Bay remains, as always, poised to help."

If you're involved in an active personal injury lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay remains dedicated to helping clients with their personal injury claims. Anyone that has an existing lawsuit and needs cash now can apply for loan settlement funding to help get through their financial crises. Legal-Bay funds all types of personal injury loans for lawsuits including slips and falls, car or boat accidents, construction mishaps, work-related injuries, medical malpractice, premise liability, negligent property owner, and more.

Legal-Bay's presettlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply for a loan on lawsuit right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC