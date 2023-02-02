Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Announces Highest Hernia Mesh Funding Amounts in the Industry

Leading lawsuit settlement funding company now accepting applications for funding up to $15K on Bard and Ethicon hernia mesh cases that qualify.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding announces that they are now the leader in mass tort funding of hernia mesh cases with upwards of $15K offered to their clients who have cases that qualify. The premier lawsuit funding company is currently working with mass tort litigation law firms to generate a renewed focus on both Ethicon and Bard lawsuits, two companies with headquarters in central New Jersey.

Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Physiomesh and C.R. Bard's Kugel are two of the most popular brands of hernia mesh. Both companies are also facing lawsuits over their transvaginal mesh products. The devices are currently being recalled due to numerous patient complications.

Out of the 100,000+ individual lawsuits filed, many plaintiffs have already been awarded multi-million-dollar verdicts. However, with numerous manufacturers and varying injuries, future cases will most likely take a long time to resolve. It's uncertain if new cases will ever settle or at what values, but based on the success of past hernia mesh lawsuits, a positive outcome is expected for plaintiffs in these litigations.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "While there are no guarantees in some of these lawsuits, Legal Bay nevertheless remains committed to assisting plaintiffs with their presettlement cash advance needs on these two products. Our underwriting team has always been a leader in mass tort funding, and we believe we are now the highest in the market for plaintiffs with buyouts from other firms, up to $15K in qualifying cases."

Legal-Bay's pre settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should you lose your case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

