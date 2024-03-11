Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Announces Rainy Weather Advisory for Potential Personal Injuries

Top pre-settlement funding company reports personal injury claims peak as winter turns to spring when claimants wrongly assume wet conditions are less dangerous than ice and snow.

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are in the middle of their peak personal injury filing period. At this time of year in the northeast when the ground is still frozen—not to mention already saturated from multiple snowstorms—heavy rains are not being absorbed, causing slick surfaces on roadways and sidewalks.

Personal injury cases are normally due to slip and fall accidents on slippery walkways, but Legal-Bay cautions everyone to be aware of their surroundings no matter where they are in order to avoid potential physical harm. Personal injuries can also happen due to motor vehicle accidents, dog bites, negligent property owners, faulty products, or mishaps in the workplace. These injuries can lead to substantial medical bills, along with physical as well as mental pain and suffering.

With the noticeable increase in the number of claims filed this year, Legal-Bay's team is prepared to keep up with the demand. They are known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "Personal injury cases are always devastating, especially when they could have been avoided. Loss of work means lessened income at a time when medical bills may be piling up. Legal-Bay is proud to assist their customers with their funding needs to get them the money they have coming to them without having to wait."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active personal injury lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all personal injury lawsuits, however, they handle all other types of cases including medical malpractice, wrongful termination or imprisonment, police brutality, sexual assault or harassment, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

