Legal-Bay Provides Update on Catholic Church Bankruptcy Abuse Settlements as Cases Near Payout Phase

Leading sex abuse litigation funding firm continues to support survivors awaiting compensation as long-delayed bankruptcy cases move toward resolution.

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, a leading litigation funding firm specializing in sex abuse cases, settlement funding, pre settlement funding, lawsuit loans, lawsuit loan services, settlement loans, and settlement loan programs, today released an update on several major Catholic Church bankruptcy abuse settlements that are progressing toward approval and eventual payment to survivors.

Many of these cases have remained tied up in bankruptcy courts for years, delaying compensation for victims. Legal-Bay reports that multiple dioceses are now approaching critical milestones, signaling that payouts may soon begin.

"Our firm has been closely tracking these cases throughout the bankruptcy process," said Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay. "We receive daily requests from clients seeking updates, so we felt it was important to provide a clear snapshot of which cases are closest to reaching the payout stage."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay has provided settlement funding, pre settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and settlement loans for clergy sex abuse cases for more than a decade and continues to assist survivors facing financial hardship while their claims remain unresolved. The company encourages individuals who may have previously been denied funding—whether because the defendant was in bankruptcy or there is a prior funding advance—to reapply as case conditions evolve.

Legal-Bay is currently assisting clients involved in the following Catholic Church bankruptcy abuse settlements:

Catholic Church Bankruptcy Abuse Settlements (Ranked by Estimated Average Payout per victim)

Rockville Centre (NY): $323M settlement; (approved by court)

Camden (NJ): $180M settlement; (pending approval by court)

Rochester (NY): $246–256M settlement; (approved by court)

Syracuse (NY): $176M settlement; (approved by court)

New Orleans (LA): $230M settlement; (pending approval by court)

Buffalo (NY): $150M–$274M proposed settlement; (pending approval by court)

These cases highlight the wide range of outcomes in clergy abuse bankruptcies, with average compensation varying significantly based on claim volume, insurance participation, and claim validation.

Legal-Bay's staff is available 24/7 to assist survivors seeking settlement funding, lawsuit loans, pre settlement funding, and settlement loans during ongoing litigation and bankruptcy proceedings.

About Legal-Bay

Legal-Bay is a premier litigation funding company providing settlement funding, pre settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and settlement loans to plaintiffs in personal injury, sex abuse, and other civil cases. With over a decade of experience, Legal-Bay helps clients access cash advances while awaiting settlement or trial outcomes, ensuring financial stability during the legal process.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC