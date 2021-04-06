Legal-Bay Reports Rise in Settlement Loan Funding Applications as Courts Reopen

CALDWELL, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding reports a rising number of funding applications now that most of the country is getting back to regular life. The entire legal system had been moving at an even slower pace than usual due to the effects of Covid-19, which caused massive delays in the courts.

Numerous lawsuits that were slated to be tried had to be rescheduled due to the courts' lessened operating hours or outright closures in direct response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, now that most of the country has resumed normal operations, piled-up dockets are finally being addressed. With renewed activity, Legal-Bay is seeing an increase in loans on settlement funding.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "The industry took a huge hit as cases severely slowed down due to Covid. But now that more people are on the road, we are starting see an uptick in car accidents and personal injury pre-settlement applications. While any personal injury can be devastating, Legal-Bay is proud to help with any financial concerns until your affairs are back in order."

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate loan on lawsuit against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay funds all types of lawsuit loans, including personal injury cases, dog bites, car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, Purdue OxyContin cases, Boy Scouts of America or clergy abuse cases, New Hampshire Youth Center sexual abuse, wrongful termination, wrongful convictions, Discrimination, Wrongful Death and many more.

Legal-Bay's pre settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans for settlements—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the loan settlement isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply for one of Legal-Bay's lawsuit funding programs, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions you may have regarding settlement loans.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

Related Links

http://www.Legal-Bay.com

