Legal-Bay Settlement Funding Announces Extended Deadlines for Victims of Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier lawsuit funding company, previously reported on Governor Cuomo's new legislation to extend filing deadlines for sexual abuse survivors in the state of New York. The law went into effect last month, and since then, over 500 new cases have been filed.

While most of the lawsuits targeted churches or scouting organizations, many were against Rockefeller University Hospital, where Reginald Archibald (now deceased) was employed as a pediatrician for decades, enabling him to sexually abuse over 1000 children. While the hospital has already settled over 200 cases, details regarding payout amounts have not yet been divulged.

If you or a loved one require an immediate cash advance from your sexual abuse lawsuit, please visit the company's website: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call: 877.571.0405

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's focus of assisting plaintiffs in similar situations, "We applaud the efforts in New York and New Jersey to extend the statute of limitations on all sex abuse cases, and we are hopeful that more victims will take this opportunity to obtain some justice after years without a voice."

New legislation in more than a dozen states offers sexual abuse victims the ability to sue their abusers up until they turn 55. Because of similar landmark decisions, Legal-Bay predicts an influx of new filings by the end of 2019.

Legal-Bay is an advocate for victims of sexual abuse across the country, and is well-versed in clergy abuse litigation, especially in situations where Catholic churches have filed for bankruptcy to limit their payouts. Even in those cases, the pre settlement cash company was able to provide a lawsuit cash advance to victims across the country, including NY and NJ.

If you have already filed a sexual abuse lawsuit, you can apply for presettlement funding at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call: 877.571.0405

Legal-Bay's programs are non-recourse lawsuit cash advances, also known as case funding, which means you only repay the settlement advance if you win your case. None of the programs should be considered to be a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, settlement loans, settlement loan, pre-settlement loans, or a pre-settlement loan.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC