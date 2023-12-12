Legal-Bay Settlement Funding Announces Holiday Cash Funding Spree

Leading settlement funding firm to deploy remaining capital prior to Christmas.

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the premier pre settlement funding company, announced today that they expect a multitude of new funding applications this holiday season. While dealing with the financial woes that come with a higher cost of living, plaintiffs are asking themselves how they can get their hands on some extra money for their Christmas shopping this year. Tapping into an existing lawsuit could be the answer.

Legal Bay knows that this time of the year can be joyful, but also stressful when funds are low. That's why they have some good news for those who may need a little extra holiday cash: The settlement funding company has a deadline of December 25 to deploy its remaining allocated capital for the year. This means they are approving cases at the highest rate in the industry right now. To prove this, Legal-Bay is prepared to fund most injury cases that have filed complaints in court but have never received settlement funding before. Cases with large buyouts and/or have not yet filed in the courts are also free to apply.

This unprecedented offer is on a first-come, first-served basis and will close on either December 20 or once all funds are deployed, whichever comes first.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, commented, "We are in a giving mood this time of year. We cannot guarantee approval for everyone, but plaintiffs that have been left out in the cold in the past or have been denied by other settlement funding companies should not be discouraged from applying with our team. We have available capital that must be deployed by Christmas, and our friendly staff are here to do our best to try and make the holidays a little easier for you and your family."

If you need an immediate cash advance against your impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405. Agents are standing by during business hours from 9AM to 7PM EST.

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all types of cases including personal injury, dog bites, motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC