Legal Cannabis Market size is set to grow by USD 100.61 billion from 2024-2028, Rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global legal cannabis market size is estimated to grow by USD 100.61 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 28.85% during the forecast period. Rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of advanced techniques in cannabis cultivation. However, lack of funding and investment in cannabis market poses a challenge. Key market players include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Nation, Cannabinoid Creations, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman., Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Folium Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Mentor Capital Inc., PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and Unrivaled Brands Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global legal cannabis market 2024-2028

Legal Cannabis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.85% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 100614.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 92% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Nation, Cannabinoid Creations, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman., Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Folium Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Mentor Capital Inc., PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and Unrivaled Brands Inc.

Market Driver

The legal cannabis market experiences growth due to advancements in cannabis cultivation. Fully-equipped laboratories with sanitized chambers and controlled environments facilitate the use of techniques like Screen of Green and Sea of Green. These methods enhance production levels and THC content in cannabis. Marijuana-derived CBD oil products also benefit from these techniques, increasing revenue in the sector. The application of these advanced techniques is anticipated to boost yield and meet escalating cannabis demand, driving market expansion during the forecast period.

The legal cannabis market is experiencing significant growth with various trends shaping its future. Environments and practices, such as cultivation, packaging, and processing, are crucial aspects of this industry. Cannabinoids, like CBD and THC, are popular products in this market. Producers are focusing on improving yields and quality through advanced techniques. Carbon dioxide and hydrocarbon extraction methods are commonly used for extracting these cannabinoids. Regulations, including those related to labeling and testing, are essential for maintaining consumer trust and safety. Medicial and recreational uses continue to drive demand, with patients and consumers seeking relief from various conditions. Overall, the legal cannabis market is a dynamic and evolving industry, with innovation and compliance being key factors for success.

Market Challenges

The legal cannabis market faces challenges in securing investments from various sources. In the US and Canada , banks and financial institutions have been hesitant to provide loans or invest in cannabis vendors due to regulatory and ethical concerns. This lack of banking options results in high-interest rates for vendors and complications in fund transfers and accounting. Furthermore, religious and moral objections in Islamic and European countries limit investment opportunities, hindering the market's growth.

Segment Overview

This legal cannabis market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Medical cannabis

1.2 Recreational cannabis Derivative Type 2.1 CBD

2.2 THC

2.3 Balanced THC and CBD Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Medical cannabis- The legal cannabis market is experiencing significant growth. Businesses are entering this sector, supplying various products such as edibles, oils, and seeds. Regulations are in place to ensure quality and safety. Consumers are purchasing legally, contributing to tax revenues. This market is attracting investors and creating jobs. Businesses are complying with laws, ensuring a stable and profitable industry.

Research Analysis

The legal cannabis market encompasses a wide range of products derived from the Cannabis plant, which is classified as a Schedule I drug in the medical field. CBD products, which contain little to no THC, have gained significant attention due to their potential therapeutic properties for various conditions, including epilepsy seizures, chronic pain, and nausea. Pharmacists play a crucial role in the prescription of medical cannabis for adults suffering from chronic diseases. The medicinal properties of different species, strains, and cultivation techniques can significantly impact the therapeutic potential of these derivatives. CBD and THC are the two primary compounds found in marijuana, each with distinct health benefits and medical applications. The therapeutic potential of cannabis is vast, extending to the treatment of epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and other chronic diseases. The cultivation of specific strains with high CBD content and low THC levels is essential to maximize the health benefits of these products.

Market Research Overview

The Legal Cannabis Market refers to the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis products in accordance with the laws and regulations of specific jurisdictions. This market encompasses various types of cannabis, including marijuana and hemp, and a range of products such as flowers, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. The industry is driven by growing consumer demand for medicinal and recreational use, as well as the increasing recognition of the economic potential of the cannabis industry. The market is subject to strict regulations, including licensing requirements, quality control measures, and compliance with taxation laws. The use of advanced technologies, such as automation and biotechnology, is also transforming the industry. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by expanding legalization efforts and evolving consumer preferences.

