Legal Cannabis Products Set to Increase in Demand

A report by Arcview Market Research indicates that consumer spending on legal cannabis in North America is outpacing previous estimates. The report estimates that retail cannabis sales will grow 33% from 2016, to about $10 billion this year. The data published projects that by 2021 the legal cannabis market will reach a value of $24.5 billion and at a 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Arcview also stated that according to BDS Analytics' GreenEdge point-of-sale tracking service, the medical industry in California is already as big as the total markets in Colorado, Washington, and Oregon combined. Starting January 1st, California has started legal sales of cannabis products for recreational use. High Hampton Hldgs Corp. (OTC: HHPHF), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF), General Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CANN), Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LBUY)

As a result of decriminalization and favorable public opinion, the cannabis industry has started to attract a wider range of investors. Viridian Capital President Scott Greiper told Benzinga that the cannabis industry received $1.23 billion investments in the first five weeks of 2018, up from $178 million a year earlier. Viridian Capital Advisors' Vice President Harrison Phillips said: "Investments in cultivation and retail this year have been driven predominantly by the Canadian player. This has been happening pretty consistently from late 2016 through 2017. This reflects the necessity to scale cannabis businesses, to get some kind of advantage, and to explore strategic opportunities, both through acquisitions and international expansion."

High Hampton Hldgs Corp. (OTC: HHPHF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker (CSE: HC). Just earlier this morning the company announced breaking news that, "it has retained Marc J. Ross, Esq., of Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP, as the Company's U.S. Cannabis Legal Counsel to advise and consult on all cannabis-related legal matters as applicable to the Company's business model, strategy and possible future acquisitions.

David E. Argudo, CEO of High Hampton, commented: "We are pleased to be able to attract a distinguished legal professional such as Marc to our team. His relationships and experience at the federal level coupled with his in-depth knowledge of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. capital markets make Marc an asset to High Hampton. I welcome him and his firm as we navigate through the developing federal legal framework of our industry and look forward to working closely with Marc in continuing to build and grow High Hampton and consolidate the California cannabis market."

Marc J. Ross, Esq., adds: "I am excited to be joining High Hampton, as they seek to become a major player in the cannabis industry. In building their business strategy around market consolidation, their team seeks to anticipate cannabis sector trends, and I look forward to contributing to their success."

About Marc J. Ross: Marc J. Ross is a founding partner of Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP, formerly known as Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP, a firm he started in 1998 which specializes in corporate, securities, litigation and regulatory matters. In the securities and corporate area, Mr. Ross advises companies with their 1934 Act reporting requirements as well as their NASDAQ, AMEX and NYSE and other exchange listing and compliance matters. In addition, Mr. Ross assists companies going public, whether through a reverse merger (RTO), initial public offering (IPO), or company offering (DPO). He also advises clients on investment and capital raising transactions, including private investments in public equities (PIPEs), initial public offerings (IPOs), registered direct offerings (RDs), and shelf offerings. In the litigation and regulatory area, Mr. Ross represents clients in commercial/securities matters from arbitrations before FINRA, the AAA, and JAMS, to court cases nationwide. Mr. Ross also counsels clients in civil regulatory and possible criminal investigations before self-regulatory organizations, state agencies, or federal agencies, and he regularly appears before the SEC, FINRA, and state securities agencies in connections with their investigations. Mr. Ross also specializes in advising marijuana and marijuana-related companies. In particular, he is very knowledgeable in, and often speaks on, the legal issues associated with marijuana and marijuana-related businesses, including the interplay between state laws which legalize recreational and/or medical marijuana uses, and federal laws which bar such uses. Mr. Ross teaches the first law school course on marijuana at Hofstra University School of Law, titled Business and Law of Marijuana. In his course, Mr. Ross introduces students to the rapidly-developing legal questions encountered in the operation of marijuana-related businesses. The course uses a fictional business, Cannabis Inc., to explore (1) the interplay between state laws legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana uses and the Federal Controlled Substances Act; (2) enforcement and application of other regulatory regimes governing the operation of marijuana-related businesses, such as banking and securities laws; and (3) the ethical considerations for an attorney advising a client engaged in a marijuana-related business.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. Last month, the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Sales for Q4 2017 were $7.2 million and $20.7 million for the full year 2017 demonstrating the Company's continued organic expansion into all sales channels including the natural product retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. The Company's natural product retail channel now includes more than 1,500 locations nationwide. CV Sciences plans to continue developing new sales channels and is encouraged by the strength of its branded products as evidenced by SPINS® Scan data, which positions the Company as the #l selling hemp product line in the natural products industry.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF) is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to becoming a leading cultivator and distributor of sun grown cannabis through its wholly-owned subsidiary 7ACRES. 7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to the ACMPR operating inside a 342,000 sq. ft. Hybrid Facility. Last month, the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Supreme Cannabis will complete a C$10,000,000 strategic equity investment in Medigrow. Upon completion of the Investment, Supreme Cannabis will hold an approximate 10% ownership interest in Medigrow. Supreme Cannabis expects strong demand to exceed supply for medical cannabis oil globally and believes Lesotho is well suited to produce quality cannabis oil and Medigrow possesses the expertise to meet the highest quality standards. Concurrent with the completion of the Investment, Supreme Cannabis and Medigrow have agreed to enter into a long-term global distribution partnership for medical cannabis oil.

General Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CANN) is the comprehensive resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated Cannabis Industry. On February 20, 2018, the company announced revenue results for December 31, 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the company reported our highest quarterly revenues on record of approximately $990,000, representing an increase of 27% in total revenues when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2016. These increases were driven by record revenues in its Operations segment, Next Big Crop, which had increased revenues of 323% and 193%, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the same periods for 2016. As the number of states with regulated marijuana markets has increased, Next Big Crop has found a steady increase in demand for its services.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LBUY) is a leading cannabis technology platform. Recently, the company announced significant enhancements to its website. The company has launched a products and brands page that will connect cannabis product manufacturers directly to the cannabis consumer. These developments give cannabis product companies a novel, robust digital advertising platform to reach the hundreds of thousands of cannabis consumers. The technical advances can be viewed across the Leafbuyer domain. Following the Company's SIMPLE SEARCH model, new "Brands" and "Products" tabs permit consumers to discover product manufacturers in eighteen different categories. Product companies will also have valuable links on all current "Menu" searches. The most exciting development for THC-infused brands, is the ability to advertise directly on dispensaries' profile pages.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. Financialbuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned within this editorial. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For high hampton hldgs corp. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be four thousand dollars by winning media. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com





SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com