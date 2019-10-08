Legal Edge Services "A Great Decision"

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing a respected, long-standing law practice in Miami, Barry Wax offers an outstanding example of how an established law firm can leverage Legal Edge Services to enhance productivity and profit.

Barry Wax, Esq. has practiced criminal defense law for 34 years. He originally began using Legal Edge Services for trust accounting and bookkeeping support, and came to rely on the expertise and professionalism of the Legal Edge team. In 2014, Mr. Wax decided to move his law office suite to Legal Edge Services' Miami Brickell location.

"It was a great decision!" he says. "They handle the office overhead and upkeep, so I don't have to manage all that anymore. I have access to all of their legal support services, which keeps my payroll down." He adds, "Not having to worry about dozens of time-consuming tasks gives me more time with clients."

Legal Edge Services has served the South Florida legal community for nearly two decades by enabling attorneys to work more productively. The firm provides turn-key law office solutions ranging from furnished office space and conference rooms to inhouse receptionists, paralegals, court reporters and virtual assistants. The firm's law office support services include deposition and mediation services, transcriptions, legal research, document preparation, e-filing, trust accounting, legal billing, legal bookkeeping, and translations.

"For attorneys who are looking for a better return on their investment and more time to focus on the law, obtaining office space, meeting space, and legal support services under one roof is compelling," said Kelly Ramsden, Managing Partner of Legal Edge Services and Office Edge.

In addition to its Miami Brickell office, Legal Edge Services has prestigious locations in Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise Sawgrass, and Boca Raton.

About Office Edge and Legal Edge Services

Legal Edge Services, with its sister company Office Edge, is the premier boutique provider of furnished executive suites and private offices, turn-key law office solutions, day office space, semi-private coworking space, virtual offices, conference rooms, and a full range of multilingual legal, administrative and live receptionist services. Locally owned and operated since 2000, the companies deliver a unique level of service to clients in a variety of businesses. Ms. Ramsden is a member of the CEO Roundtable, a group of Miami-Dade and Broward business leaders appointed by the Miami-Herald. Learn more at LegalEdgeServices.com and OfficeEdge.com.

