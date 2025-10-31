Legal Expertise Has a Visibility Problem--And It's Costing Top Attorneys Millions

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research reveals a troubling gap in legal client acquisition: 73% of legal clients now find their attorneys online, but most highly qualified lawyers remain virtually invisible in those searches—costing them business to less experienced competitors with stronger media presence.

Goldman McCormick PR, PR for Attorneys

The data paints a stark picture. SeoProfy's 2024 analysis shows 64% of people start their attorney search on Google, while 74% visit a law firm's website before ever making contact. More concerning: Attorney Sluice found 21% of consumers assume first-page Google results indicate superior qualifications—a perception based entirely on visibility, not verified expertise.

"We represent attorneys who've won eight-figure settlements, overturned wrongful convictions, set appellate precedents," said Mark Goldman, Co-Founder of Goldman McCormick PR. "Genuinely impressive work. But if a potential client Googles them and finds nothing—or worse, finds a competitor quoted in the news three times that month—guess who gets the call? It's not always the better lawyer."

Goldman McCormick PR specializes in closing this visibility gap by securing placements for attorneys on CNN, FOX News, News 12, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. When regulatory changes occur or high-profile cases break, the firm positions its clients as the expert's journalists call for commentary.

"Here's what prospective clients can't evaluate: your case strategy, your courtroom presence, your actual win rate," said Ryan McCormick, Managing Partner. "What they can evaluate? Whether The New York Times thinks you're credible enough to quote. That becomes their shorthand for competence. Fair or not, that's the reality."

The firm works across personal injury, criminal defense, family law, corporate litigation, and civil rights. Services range from rapid-response media placement during breaking news to long-term thought leadership development and podcast production.

The Legal Marketing Association reports 70% of law firms are increasing digital marketing budgets, responding to the reality that 60% of legal website traffic comes from mobile devices and 38% of clients find attorneys through search.

"Nobody wants to believe perception matters more than performance," Goldman said. "But we've seen it repeatedly. An attorney with a stellar record loses business to someone with half their experience because they understand media strategy. The courtroom work still matters—you can't fake competence long-term. But without visibility? Your competence never enters the conversation."

About Goldman McCormick Public Relations

Goldman McCormick PR secures media exposure for law firms, authors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Since 2010, the firm has maintained relationships with producers and journalists across national TV, radio, print, and digital platforms. More at www.goldmanmccormick.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR

516.639.0988

[email protected]

goldmanmccormick.com

SOURCE Goldman McCormick PR