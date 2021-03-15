Legal Experts Join Digitech to Expand Compliance Team

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitech, a leading provider of EMS billing and technology services, has announced that Krina Merchant has been hired as Corporate Counsel and Amanda Stark has been hired as Risk Manager.

Ms. Merchant brings with her a background of balancing business goals with legal risk, which allows her to effectively support departments across Digitech. She recently held a role as corporate counsel for a cutting-edge biotechnology company and has significant experience working in heavily regulated industries. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Western Ontario (Canada) and received her Law Degree from The University of Leicester (UK). Subsequently, she earned a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall School of Law (Canada) and a second Master of Laws from Fordham University. Ms. Merchant is licensed to practice law in the State of New York. She is currently completing training to become a Certified Ambulance Compliance Officer.

Ms. Stark joins Digitech from Page, Wolfberg & Wirth, the nation's leading EMS industry law firm, where she specialized in Medicare compliance. There, she co-authored the Ambulance Compliance Program Toolkit, created and taught the Certified Ambulance Compliance Officer course, and worked with clients across the country to create and improve their compliance programs. Ms. Stark earned her undergraduate degree from Millikin University and her JD from the University of Illinois. She is also certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC). As Risk Manager for Digitech, her responsibilities include reviewing and auditing clients' claims to ensure they are billed in compliance with each payer's rules.

Mark Schiowitz, President and CEO of Digitech, said, "We've always been proud of our impeccable compliance record. As the largest EMS billing firm in the country, we've scaled our legal, compliance, and audit teams so that we can continue to serve ambulance agencies of all sizes. We are honored to bring these experienced professionals on board to lead the most rigorous compliance program in the industry."

About Digitech

Digitech is a leading provider of advanced billing and technology services to the EMS transport industry. Since its founding in 1984, Digitech has refined its software platform to create a cloud-based billing and business intelligence solution that monitors and automates the entire EMS revenue lifecycle. Digitech leverages its proprietary technology to offer fully outsourced services that maximize collections, protect compliance, and deliver results for clients. For more information, visit digitechcomputer.com.

