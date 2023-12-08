Legal Firm Rogge Dunn Group PC Files 3 Racial Discrimination Lawsuits Against Panini America On Behalf of Former Employees

News provided by

Rogge Dunn Group, PC

08 Dec, 2023, 15:36 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, legal firm Rogge Dunn Group, PC announced that it has filed three racial discrimination lawsuits against sports collectibles company Panini America on behalf of three former employees: Nora Vargas, La Shanda Woods and Derrick Pickett.

The complaints allege that Vargas, Woods and Pickett were denied promotions during their respective tenures at Panini due to intentional discrimination. Furthermore, the positions that all three individuals applied for ended up being filled externally by Caucasians with less experience and qualifications.

Additionally, Vargas, Woods and Pickett were subject to a racially-hostile work environment filled with toxic harassment, including scenarios such as:

  • Pickett, an African-American who worked for Panini from May 2010 to November 2020, witnessed how "Caucasian employees touch African-Americans' hair with astonishment, which belittled those African-American employees because it clearly insinuated that African-Americans' hair was unusual and strange. In 2015, a Caucasian employee "touched Pickett's hair in the same manner. Pickett objected, stating 'Don't touch my hair,' but the practice continued at Panini."

  • Woods, an African-American woman who worked for Panini from 2012 to April 2023, watched as "white management would have out-of-office meetings, lunches, dinners and holiday celebrations. Almost all of the persons invited to these events were white. Woods and other non-Caucasian employees were not invited and thus were overtly segregated from white co-employees and missed out on business opportunities and career development that occurred during these events."

  • Vargas, a Hispanic woman who worked for Panini from July 2020 to May 2021, alleges that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Panini did not allow her "to work from home while it allowed numerous Caucasian employees to work from home."

The respective complaints shed detailed light into countless instances of systemic and pervasive discrimination at Panini that all three individuals experienced as they were denied opportunities for advancement. Vargas, Woods and Pickett's lawsuits also note that Panini created "an atmosphere of abuse and intimidation" and "supervisors participated and condoned the racist misconduct."

Earlier this year, civil rights groups Until Freedom and Black Church PAC issued a letter to Panini and the NBA, NFL, MLB, National Women's Soccer League, MLS, and the NHL to highlight Panini's discriminatory hiring and employment practices. The letter demanded that Panini take corrective and immediate action to implement policies and ensure representation and fair treatment throughout the company.

The legal filings were made in the Northern District of Texas: Dallas Division, as Panini's headquarters are in Texas and the discriminatory conduct alleged took place in the state.

SOURCE Rogge Dunn Group, PC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.