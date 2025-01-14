Legal Graphicworks Opens Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Graphicworks is excited to announce their expansion into Chicago. Officially opening on January 1, 2025, the company will bring their award-winning services to the Windy City.

"Chicago is a natural fit for us," shared Jim Lucas, CEO of Legal Graphicworks. "We work with law firms across the United States to assist them on their cases and Chicago is a hub for us. We are very much looking forward to being on the ground and are ready to go!"

Under the helm of Lucas, the company has grown to become the outsourcing solution for comprehensive litigation and trial support services, freeing up attorneys and paralegals to focus on building their cases and billable hours to increase revenues rather than spending valuable time and money trying to create in-house solutions. From visualization to create compelling cases for the medical-legal field, to virtual depositions and day in the life videos, to an incredibly diverse team comprised of professionals with backgrounds in architecture, medicine, art history, engineering, information technology, marketing, psychology, as well as practicing attorneys with litigation experience. Legal Graphicworks is here for the day-to-day needs of clients.

Added Lucas, "We've spent quite a bit of time and resources perfecting our craft and are proud of the work we produce. Our highly skilled staff will weave seamlessly into teams, helping legal professionals focus on winning cases while our innovation and storytelling support their efforts."

Legal Graphicworks is a true one-call solution for a comprehensive suite of legal graphics and trial technologies supported by personalized 24/7 client service. In addition to video work, the company also offers court reporting services, trial technology support, trial graphics, nurse consulting and litigation support services.

No matter the size of the project, Legal Graphicworks is effective. Legal Graphicworks Chicago office is located at 6625 N. Avondale Ave. To learn more about services, please visit legalgraphicworks.com or call 1-800-577-8128 to schedule a consultation.

