Legal Help in Colorado, P.C. Achieves Monumental Victory in Personal Injury Case Involving Catastrophic Motor Vehicle Collision

News provided by

Legal Help In Colorado

19 Feb, 2024, 17:23 ET

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a notable triumph for justice and accountability, Legal Help in Colorado, P.C., a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to championing the rights of those harmed by the wrongful actions of others, proudly announces a decisive victory in a complex case involving a catastrophic motor vehicle collision. This case ended in a significant award well above insurance policy limits for the plaintiff, Makayla Stein, marking a pivotal moment in the enforcement of road safety and legal responsibility in Colorado.

According to the lawsuit, on April 26, 2021, Makayla Stein suffered severe injuries in a collision caused by the actions of defendants John Cox and Gregory Zilis. The crash, a direct result of John Cox's impaired driving with alcohol and THC in his system, and Zilis's excessive speed, left Stein with life-altering injuries, including multiple pelvic fractures, a sternum fracture, a right lung contusion, liver laceration, and a traumatic brain injury. This lawsuit (Colorado Case Number: 2022CV030125) highlights the grave consequences of disregarding road safety and the vital importance of holding those at fault accountable.

A Victory for Safety, Justice, and Accountability
"This case stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to seeking justice for the victims of impaired and dangerous drivers. Makayla's life was irrevocably changed due to the irresponsible actions of others. Our legal system has recognized this, and the award achieved is a step towards her recovery and a message about the importance of road safety," stated Brian Caplan, Counsel for the Plaintiff from Legal Help in Colorado, P.C. "We hope this case serves as a deterrent against reckless and impaired driving." 

About Legal Help in Colorado, P.C.
Legal Help in Colorado, P.C. has established itself Denver's #1 Personal Injury Law Firm and advocate for those unjustly injured due to others' wrongful actions. From catastrophic auto accidents, to slip and fall accidents, to wrongful death cases, the firm's dedicated team of legal professionals is committed to achieving the justice and compensation their clients deserve. For more information about Legal Help in Colorado, P.C. and its services, visit www.helpincolorado.com

For More Information:
For inquiries about personal injury representation, please contact:
Ashli Dubberstein, Intake Specialist
[email protected]
(720) 743-3682

SOURCE Legal Help In Colorado

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.