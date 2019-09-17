Legal Industry Leader Jessica Robinson Joins Casepoint as Vice President of Client Services

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in enterprise eDiscovery technology, today announced the appointment of 17-year industry veteran, Jessica Robinson, as Vice President of Client Services. The appointment comes as the company experiences a sustained growth surge following the recent upgrade of its cloud-based software-as-a-service solution, Casepoint eDiscovery, and the release of the new Casepoint Platform, which customers can use to integrate a full range of enterprise applications, documents, legal data and legal workflows within a single, flexible platform and user interface.

Jessica will play a critical role as Casepoint continues expansion of its user base and increases the resources it dedicates to client relationships and client needs. Jessica is an expert in legal project management and operations with a focus on eDiscovery and process management through an entire matter's lifecycle. She specializes in developing creative solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to drive client success. She will focus on promoting user adoption and ensuring the ongoing success of client relationships, and will also lead an initiative to customize Casepoint's products to specific workflow needs, such as responding to second requests.

The addition of Jessica to the Casepoint team is the latest in a series of organizational changes begun in July to sustain the company's accelerating growth projected to be 70% year over year. This expansion of the client services department is a direct result of the amplified interest across the industry and the promise Casepoint holds for extending advanced technology to every facet of litigation and legal operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Jessica to our team at an exciting point in the evolution of our company," said Vipul Rajpara, Casepoint's Chief Operating Officer. "She brings a wealth of experience to our client services function with a deep understanding of the law firm perspective when it comes to legal technology and operations. Casepoint's culture of innovation has always prioritized client requirements and feedback, and Jessica has the perfect background to develop and sustain meaningful, long-term partnerships with the diverse organizations we serve. This ensures the continued credibility of our products and services. We expect her leadership to play a pivotal role as Casepoint enters the next phase in our growth story."

Jessica is an attorney with more than 17 years of experience in the legal industry, 16 of which were spent working for Am Law 100 firms including Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Morrison & Foerster, Crowell & Moring, and Paul Hastings. She has served in a variety of operational leadership roles, ranging from Litigation Support and Senior Firmwide eDiscovery Resource Manager to Firmwide Director of eData Practice Support and the eData Project Management Office. Jessica earned her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and her M.B.A. from Wake Forest University, Babcock Graduate School of Business.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is a technology company focused on the digital transformation of litigation discovery. Casepoint's cloud-based eDiscovery platform removes significant barriers from the discovery process, enabling legal teams to focus on the art of litigation. Features of Casepoint include a full-strength review platform with artificial intelligence pre-installed, cloud analytics and collections, and robust data processing capabilities all in a single technology platform. Based in the United States and with offices in three continents, Casepoint is repeatedly chosen by leading law firms, multinational corporations, and public sector clients for their largest, end-to-end discovery needs. Casepoint is smarter eDiscovery.

