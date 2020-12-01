Legal Innovators and Bechtel Corporation Announce Collaboration Around Innovative Talent Management Solution Designed To Drive Cost Savings and Support DE&I Initiatives

By collaborating with Legal Innovators, we believe we will be able to enhance our in-house model Tweet this

"Legal Innovators offers an innovative solution to address the growing challenges in the legal industry of unsustainable costs associated with junior legal talent, training and integrating that talent, and finally, ensuring that the talent reflects diversity. By collaborating with Legal Innovators, we believe we will be able to enhance our in-house model by gaining access to junior legal talent into our legal department at cost rational rates. The Legal Innovators' model will assist us in the training, developing, and integrating these legal resources. Identifying high quality lawyers that can be well trained, and introducing them into our culture, at an early stage in their careers is a huge cultural advantage for us and for them, especially insofar as the process may provide an internal pipeline of lawyers that can grow into senior positions, instead of exclusively relying on outside hiring," said Michael Bailey, General Counsel of Bechtel.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bechtel, a company universally respected on a global scale, not only for its industry expertise, but for the values it holds. My Co-Founder, and Chairman of our Board, Jonathan Greenblatt, and I often say that it may be impossible to make the right level of progress in our industry without innovation. Employing the same solutions to age old challenges is not allowing us to make the progress everyone would like. We are encouraged to find a partner like Bechtel, with its innovative mindset. Through our model we believe we can deliver to them our talent management solution that should assist them in rationalizing their legal costs, and in driving their long term goals of making structural change in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion," said Bryan Parker, CEO of Legal Innovators.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Since 1898, Bechtel has helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place. Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets.

About Legal Innovators

Legal Innovators is an Alternative Legal Service Provider (ALSP) changing the way the law approaches the hiring, pricing, and training of junior legal talent through a two-year work-based program. We can also assist our clients in meeting their diversity, equity and inclusion goals. We pair law firms and corporate legal departments with our high quality, trained and big law ready junior lawyers. Our lawyers take on substantive work as a member of our client's legal teams. Law firms and corporations gain first-hand exposure to the capabilities of our lawyers and can therefore make more informed decisions, based on legal competencies and cultural fit before hiring them permanently.

To learn more, visit www.Legal-Innovators.com or contact Director of Operations, Meghan Smith, at [email protected] or 202-916-8773.

