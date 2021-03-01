Legal Innovators Looks to Further Fuel its Growth

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators, an alternative legal services provider with an innovative approach to hiring junior legal talent, is pleased to announce it is expanding its operations with new hires and additional services. Legal Innovators is also excited to grow its client base of law firms and corporate legal departments. These organizations appreciate Legal Innovators' talent management solution that includes identifying, vetting, training and placing talent on a cost-rational basis, all while making strides in diversity, equity and inclusion.

"It is incredibly gratifying to see so many in the legal profession taking concrete steps to holistically improve the way they acquire talent in a manner that is both fiscally prudent, and that through innovation and the use of big data, can improve diversity," said Bryan Parker, CEO and co-founder of Legal Innovators. "My co-founder and Chairman, Jonathan Greenblatt, and I, are encouraged that law firms and corporate legal departments see the value we bring to the table and are increasingly engaging us as a true partner in this important work."

Examples of these organizations include leading law firms Locke Lord and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, which join corporate clients that include Bechtel Global Corporation and FTI Consulting.

In response to conversations with industry leaders and market demand, Legal Innovators has created a custom training program to help new lawyers transition from law school to a career in Big Law. Leaders in the legal profession recognize that while they would like to lower costs and foster a diverse and inclusive culture, they struggle to implement effective programs. Legal Innovators piloted this program with the class of 2020 law graduates for placement in law firm and corporate legal department settings. The program will be offered more broadly with 2021 graduates later this Fall.

Legal Innovators Adds Three Industry Veterans to Team

To help Legal Innovators grow and deliver on its mission, the company has added three business development professionals with decades of experience in talent development, relationship building, and implementing diversity and inclusion initiatives to its team.

Bernadette Beekman She will serve as Director of Business Development. For more than a decade, Beekman has worked in business development, marketing, and sales roles at legal recruiting firms. Most recently, she was a managing director at the country's second-largest staffing firm, selling temporary legal professional services to AmLaw 200 firms and Fortune 100 companies.

Deané Fenstermaker She will also serve as Director of Business Development. Deane brings a distinguished track record of growth and success in development and alumni relations to her position having been a senior development officer at George Washington University Law School.

Kevin L. Nichols He will serve as Senior Advisor focused on both business development and marketing. Kevin will advise regarding growing relationships with potential clients and lawyers who may wish to join the Legal Innovators platform. Additionally, he will advise in marketing, specifically identifying and securing partnerships to help the company grow. Nichols has worked with international law firms including Morrison & Foerster, Paul Hastings, Heller Ehrman, and Holland & Knight.

"We're delighted to have these three talented and experienced professionals join Legal Innovators at this important juncture in our growth," Parker said.

Legal Innovators Launches Round of Fundraising

As part of the Legal Innovators growth strategy, the company is partnering with the crowdfunding platform Fundable. The Legal Innovators fundraising plan will allow qualified individuals to invest in the company. The company will use any proceeds raised for growth, sales and marketing, technology buildout and operating capital.

About Legal Innovators

Legal Innovators is an Alternative Legal Service Provider (ALSP) changing the way the law approaches the hiring, pricing, and training of junior legal talent through a two-year work-based program. We can also assist our clients in meeting their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. We pair law firms and corporate legal departments with our high-quality, trained, and BigLaw ready junior lawyers. Our lawyers take on substantive work as a member of our client's legal teams. Law firms and corporations gain first-hand exposure to our lawyers' capabilities and make more informed decisions based on legal competencies and cultural fit before hiring them permanently.

To learn more, visit www.Legal-Innovators.com or contact Director of Operations, Meghan Smith, at [email protected] or 202-916-8773.

SOURCE Legal Innovators

Related Links

legal-innovators.com

