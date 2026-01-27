Legal Innovators Welcomes Brad Wine as Senior Performance Coach and Strategic Advisor

Former Morrison & Foerster Partner to Expand Performance Coaching for Legal Leaders

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators, which provides law firms and corporate legal departments a proven way to expand the talent pool and reduce hiring risk, today announced that veteran Morrison & Foerster (MoFo) partner Brad Wine has joined the organization. Wine will help build out the Legal Innovators Performance Coaching offering, with a focus on coaching law firm partners and general counsels.

Wine brings a wealth of experience to Legal Innovators, having spent three decades in Big Law, the last 13 of which were at MoFo, where he was a distinguished partner specializing in government contracts. Wine also served as Global Co-Chair of the firm's litigation department, an office managing partner, member of the firm's Board of Directors, and member of the firm's Executive Committee. Throughout his career, Wine has mentored partners and associates, helping them to achieve their potential and realize their professional goals. His extensive career provides him with a deep understanding of the pressures and challenges faced by senior legal professionals. In his new role, Wine will leverage this experience to provide tailored coaching and mentorship to law firm partners and general counsel, helping them navigate the complexities of the modern legal landscape.

"I am thrilled to join Legal Innovators and contribute to their innovative approach to legal talent development," Wine said. "After 30 years in Big Law, I have seen firsthand the need for a more holistic approach to attorney development. I look forward to working with law firm partners and general counsels to help them not only achieve their professional goals but also to foster a more sustainable and rewarding legal practice."

The addition of Wine to the Legal Innovators team comes at a time of increasing demand for sophisticated coaching and development programs within the legal industry. Legal Innovators' Performance Coaching offering is designed to accelerate performance and development, maximize potential, and help attorneys achieve their stated goals. The program is highly customized to address the specific needs of each individual, from summer associates to senior partners. Legal Innovators' Performance Coaching offering has grown from an internal focused solution, to an expanded one, that includes Legal Innovators also coaching lawyers from more than a dozen AmLaw 200 and midsize law firms.

"Brad has been a client, advisor, and now a teammate. We are honored to welcome Brad to the Legal Innovators family," said Bryan Parker, Co-founder and CEO of Legal Innovators. "His unparalleled experience in Big Law, and commitment to coaching and mentorship will be invaluable as we expand our Performance Coaching offering. Brad's focus on coaching senior leaders will help us to better serve our clients and to further our mission of transforming the way the law approaches talent development. Brad will also support me, and our Co-founder and Chairman, Jonathan Greenblatt, in continuing to develop the strategy for Legal Innovators."

Legal Innovators (www.legal-innovators.com) provides law firms and legal departments a proven way to expand the talent pool and reduce hiring risk. We identify high-potential lawyers, prepare them with practical training, and support their success through coaching and feedback. Our process strengthens performance, improves retention, delivers measurable ROI, and proves that great lawyers come from many paths.

