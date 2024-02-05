LEGAL LEGEND DARRYL "THE HAMMER" ISAACS RETURNS FOR NEW BIG GAME AD

News provided by

Isaacs & Isaacs

05 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET

After a Three-Year Break, He's Back and Bigger Than Ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For a decade, Darryl Isaacs wowed Kentucky when he premiered his Big Game commercials. Each year was an epic commercial with a unique charm only Darryl could deliver. The commercials amassed over thirty million YouTube views and were featured everywhere: podcasts, radio, even The A.V. Club.

Darryl took a few years off, and the public reaction was vocal: Isaacs & Isaacs was flooded with emails and comments asking when he would return. The answer? Big Game LVIII.

Continue Reading

Previous commercials satirized pop culture obsessions like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and Marvel Superheroes. So what big idea brought Darryl back? This year, there was more than one.

"Everyone is talking about AI," Darryl says, referencing ChatGPT, Dall-E, and other AI programs. "Everyone thinks AI can create anything, so we had fun with that. 'What would The Hammer use AI for?' You'll love the things we came up with."

They didn't just tell a story about AI, they also used AI to help create it. "Our production team used the latest AI machine learning to create the wild things you'll see," Darryl says. "Animated characters, animals, even aliens & robots!"

Another important element for Isaacs to include: his daughter's three-time championship soccer team from the University of Minnesota. "Watching this team opened my eyes about women's sports, and how they deserve equal spotlight and support," Isaacs says of the student-athletes, with whom he recently signed a historic endorsement deal. "If my support can get the word out about supporting women's sports, that's worth it by itself."

Isaacs, who also co-founded Brain Trust Legal, says the ad will premiere during the Big Game, but Isaacs and his team are offering a surprise sneak peek of the commercial before it airs by going to https://youtu.be/VPIjhNKyfRQ.

About Isaacs & Isaacs
Isaacs & Isaacs Personal Injury Lawyers is a law firm dedicated since 1993 to helping injured people get the compensation and recovery they deserve. They're dedicated to helping victims regain quality of life, and they have recovered over $2 billion for their clients, including a recent verdict of $10 million. The firm accepts and represents clients in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.

SOURCE Isaacs & Isaacs

