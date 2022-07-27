Legal Marketing Ethics Attorney Micah Buchdahl CLEs Now Available On-Demand

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no attorney more attuned to today's law firm marketing ethics issues than Micah Buchdahl of HTMLawyers, Inc. and the Marketing Attorney blog. Recent continuing legal education programs addressing the ever-changing and confusing world of attorney advertising restrictions, and related ethics issues in law firm marketing, solicitation, and business development are now available on-demand.

Micah Buchdahl, Esq.

"Some attorneys think that simply reading their states' Rules of Professional Conduct (typically in the 7.1 to 7.5 range) will suffice," said Buchdahl. "But the reality is that compliance oversight goes well beyond that. My clients don't need attorney ethics and disciplinary defense representation because there are no compliance issues to defend."

The Pennsylvania Bar Institute's recent three-hour ethics CLE, Ethics of Attorney Marketing and Solicitation 2022, features Buchdahl as both faculty course planner and presenter. He is joined by Thomas Spahn of McGuireWoods, Molly DiBianca of Clark Hill, and Ken Kerrigan of Infinite Global. The program covers ABA and state bar ethics opinions, court decisions and rules that relate to areas such as digital marketing and social media, trade names, public relations, lead generation, ratings and rankings, responding to online reviews, lead generation and referral issues. Buchdahl' s 2020 program, 12 Game-Changers in the Ethical Oversight of Attorney Marketing & Solicitation, is also available on-demand from PBI.

Understanding the myriad of ethics issues that arise in the day-to-day workings of a law firm is more complicated than you might think. And perhaps there is no area of the business of law practice that is more complicated than the concepts surrounding marketing, advertising, solicitation, and business development. What are the relevant Rules of Professional Conduct? Which state bars regulate my practice? What safeguards does your law firm take to ensure compliance with the RPC and avoid a letter from the disciplinary board, a malpractice claim from a client, or disqualification from a case?

In addition, Law Marketing Ethics Issues in 2021- Going beyond 7.1's "Deceptive and Misleading", from ABA CLE is available on-demand, featuring Buchdahl, Elizabeth Clark Tarbert, Director of the Florida Bar's Lawyer Regulation Division, and noted appellate litigation attorney Greg Beck.

On November 17, 2022, Buchdahl will present a live, one-hour webinar for the Berks County Bar Association, Ethics Issues in Law Firm Marketing, Advertising, Solicitation and Business Development.

Buchdahl has been teaching ethics CLEs since the late 1990s—watching state bar regulators pivot in taking often-antiquated rules and trying to deploy them to cover technology, multi-state jurisdictional issues, and an increase in competition and entrepreneurial ingenuity in the industry.

As a long-time active member of the American Bar Association, Buchdahl is immediate past chair of the Standing Committee on CLE, past chair of the Law Practice Division, current Editor-in-Chief of the Law Practice Today (LPT) webzine, and marketing columnist in Law Practice magazine. For the incoming bar year, starting September 1, he will chair the Client Development & Marketing committee, while continuing to serve on the Ethics & Professionalism, Professional Development and LPT boards, as well as Outreach-Member Engagement. He will also once again serve as issue editor for the Ethics edition of LPT in November.

"Lawyers and law marketers often don't understand the nuances of legal marketing issues," said Buchdahl. "While most of my clients are law firms interested in staying compliant, I also advise companies in the legal space—lead generation and referral businesses, ratings and rankings entities, and other corporations selling business development-related products to attorneys."

