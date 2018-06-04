Legal, Medical and Recreational Cannabis Product Sales Projected to Increase

According to data provided by Energias Market Research, the global medical cannabis market is expected to grow significantly from USD 8.28 billion in 2017 to USD 28.07 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2018 to 2024. There are several crucial factors that propel the growth of the market, including growing recognition of medicinal benefits, increasing demand for cannabis in the treatment of various diseases, as well as a growing number of research and development investments. Sales of cannabis products for recreational use are also projected to increase, as California's new recreational cannabis laws went into effect earlier this year. While California is the largest market, Canada will show strong sales as well, a report by Deloitte projects the Canadian market will be worth at least $5B in sales in 2018. FinCanna Capital Corp. (OTC: FNNZF), Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF), Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTC: CBWTF), CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTC: CNNRF), High Hampton Holdings Corp. (OTC: HHPHF)

Recently, the Mount Royal University announced that it is partnering with Kwantlen Polytechnic University to offer three, non-credit, online courses on the business of cannabis. According to CBC, Brad Mahon, dean of the faculty of continuing education at Mount Royal University, explained that, "The idea was, we have a lot of course connected to business and professional education so this seemed like really, a natural fit; There is already a demand for the courses… We expect people who are kind of tire kickers, people who are curious and want to learn a little bit more, and we also expect people who are serious about learning more about this new industry. In many ways these are business courses."

FinCanna Capital Corp. (OTC: FNNZF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol (CSE: CALI). Just earlier today the company announced breaking news that, "its Coachella™ Premium brand of cannabis concentrates and vape cartridges is expanding its retail presence, securing distribution in ten dispensaries across California. Coachella™ Premium, which procures craft cannabis from artisan, licensed cultivators to produce some of the highest quality concentrates in California is now being sold at ten California locations, including premier dispensaries, Connected Cannabis (multiple locations), Lighthouse (Coachella), 420 Central (Santa Ana), and From the Earth (Santa Ana).

"We are very pleased with the growth and expansion of the Coachella™ Premium brand throughout California and are impressed with the quality of dispensaries that are selling the products. Concentrate and Vape sales generate high margin revenue for FinCanna and its shareholders," said Andriyko Herchak, President and CEO of FinCanna Capital. "These leading dispensaries, choose only the highest quality, premium brands in a rapidly growing market which we are very excited to a part of. We see an incredible future for the company while it continues to expand its brand presence across California, the largest market in North America."

The Coachella™ Premium line of products features all the major concentrate types including diamonds, sauce, shatter, batter, and sugar, with an ongoing list of strains. Coachella™ Premium vape cartridges feature organic fruit terpenes and all-natural cannabis-derived terpenes for extraordinary flavors. Initial market feedback gathered during the product development phase indicates that Coachella™ Premium brand vape cartridges offer a unique proposition within the vaporizer sector - one of the fastest growing verticals in the cannabis market.

All Coachella™ Premium products, unlike a majority of concentrates in the marketplace, undergo full panel testing and a scoring process, where only select batches are approved for distribution under the Coachella™ Premium brand label. Coachella Manufacturing is one of the first companies to operate a legal solvent extraction facility for cannabis in California. The company produces THC concentrates through BHO extraction to create custom formulations at its state-of-the-art, licensed lab which includes the latest in cold storage, extraction and distillation technologies. The company is working to maximize commercialization of its products from the facility, which can process an estimated 6,000 pounds of biomass per month translating to approximately 3.7 million grams of raw cannabis oil per year."

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF) is a research & development company licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical cannabis. Recently, the company announced that the Company has entered into an exclusive agreement with Stillwater Brands to license RIPPLE SC (Soluble Cannabinoids) ingredient technology, and other proprietary beverage and food technologies and formulations related to cannabinoid-infused consumer packaged goods including micro-dose and full-dose tea sticks within Canada and certain international jurisdictions outside of the USA. RIPPLE SC is a proprietary, patent-pending suite of low-calorie, fast-acting, water-soluble ingredient products that allows consumers or commercial manufacturers to simply and easily infuse cannabinoids into beverage and food products.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCQB: CBWTF) is a collective of entrepreneurs with a passion for the cannabis industry past, present and future. On May 14, 2018, the company announced that it has entered into a definitive licensing agreement with Dixie Brands, Inc. pursuant to which Cannabis Wheaton will have the exclusive license to Dixie's intellectual property, product branding and formulation methodologies related to over 100 cannabinoid-infused products in Canada and Mexico. Based in Denver, Colorado, Dixie specializes in developing intellectual property related to a variety of cannabinoid-infused products ranging from beverages to pet treat supplements. Since the founding of the brand in 2009 Dixie has emerged as a leader in the U.S. cannabis industry through its quality products and education and advocacy initiatives. The Dixie IP has been used by third-party licensees to produce some of the cannabis industry's most innovative, safe, reliable and effective cannabis products, including premium cannabinoid-infused drinks, chocolate bars, mints, tinctures, balms and bath soaks.

CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTCQX: CNNRF) is an active operator and investor in the global cannabis industry, with a strong focus on California, the world's largest cannabis market. Recently, the company announced today that it has partnered with Posh Green Collective delivery, a California-based licensed cannabis delivery service headed by entrepreneur Reese Benton, towards the scale-up of Posh Green's delivery systems in California and the development of other strategic initiatives. As discussed further below, CannaRoyalty has agreed to provide financial and strategic assistance to Posh Green. Posh Green will in turn provide downstream demand for CannaRoyalty's distributed product portfolio, along with support on community initiative. Posh Green is a boutique cannabis delivery service founded by Reese Benton, a California-based entrepreneur. Benton was awarded her license to sell adult-use cannabis through San Francisco's equity permit program and has been one of the key voices leading the charge for social justice in the legal cannabis sector.

High Hampton Holdings Corp. (OTC: HHPHF) is a cannabis sector investment company focused on opportunities in California. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, CoachellaGro Corp., is a California corporation focused on the development of a 10.8-acre property situated in the proposed cannabis industrial park located in Coachella, California. In May, the company announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with 8 Points Management LLC and its subsidiary Bravo Distro to acquire 100% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of both 8 Points and Bravo as an all-share transaction. Bravo is a fast-growing California cannabis distributor founded by the same team who served as the brainchild for one of the first companies in California to receive a permit for medical cannabis wholesale logistics, distribution and transportation.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For fincanna capital corp. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com