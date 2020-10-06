Legal Momentum to Hold Twentieth Annual Aiming High Awards Luncheon

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Momentum today announced the two 2020 individual honorees for its Aiming High Awards, which celebrate the achievements of highly successful business leaders who are dedicated to advancing the rights of women and girls. The organization will also present its inaugural Corporate Champion Award to Citi.

The Legal Momentum 2020 Aiming High Honorees are Tonit Calaway, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, BorgWarner Inc. and Christine DeBiase, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

The Aiming High Award recognizes business leaders who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the advancement of women in the workplace and whose commitment to excellence inspires women and girls to pursue their dreams with passion and courage. Legal Momentum will also recognize Citi with the Corporate Champion Award for its track record of elevating senior women business leaders. Citi is the first recipient of the award.

The event will feature a conversation among three prominent business leaders on the intersectionality of gender inequity and racial inequity in a discussion entitled, "Forging Inclusive Equality: Centering Race and Gender Justice."

Since 2001, the Aiming High Awards Luncheon has been Legal Momentum's premier fundraising event. The organization encourages the business community and broader New York community to support this event and the vital work of Legal Momentum. The organization has been on the front lines of championing and defending America's women and girls for 50 years, with an unwavering dedication to its mission.

About Legal Momentum

Legal Momentum is the nation's first and oldest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing gender equality through the law. Originally founded in 1970 as the NOW Legal Defense and Education Fund, Legal Momentum has been at the forefront of the gender justice movement for nearly five decades.

Legal Momentum also recognizes that the fight for gender equality is also a fight for racial justice. We understand that to tackle gender discrimination, we must also address the institutional racism faced by people of color in the country. Our mission is to secure equality and opportunity for women and girls through targeted litigation, innovative legislation, policy advocacy, and education.

