LEGAL NOTICE: Notice of Class Action Lawsuit By RG/2

READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED WHETHER YOU ACT OR DO NOT ACT.

If you purchased Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid, Super S 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid, CAM2 Promax 303 Tractor Hydraulic Oil, and/or CAM2 303 Tractor Hydraulic Oil between December 1, 2013, and December 31, 2021, you may be a member of a class action that has been certified by a Federal Judge.

A Federal District Court has recently certified claims in seven states to proceed as class actions on behalf of all purchasers of Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid, Super S 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid, CAM2 Promax 303 Tractor Hydraulic Oil, and CAM2 303 Tractor Hydraulic Oil, in Arkansas, California, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York, and Wisconsin who meet the class definition and who purchased in the time period of December 1, 2013, through December 31, 2021. The Court also certified claims in Missouri to proceed as a class action on behalf of all purchasers of CAM2 Promax 303 Tractor Hydraulic Oil who meet the class definition and who purchased in the time period of November 5, 2014, through December 31, 2018. The lawsuits are part of a Multi-District Litigation that is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri and that is captioned: In Re: Smitty's/CAM2 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid Marketing, Sales Practices, and Product Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2936, Case No. 4:20-MD-02936-SRB (U.S. Dist. Court, W.D. Mo.).

The Class Plaintiffs in each of the states have sued Smitty's Supply, Inc., and CAM2 International, LLC, ("Manufacturer Defendants"), alleging under various state laws that (1) the Manufacturer Defendants were negligent in regard to the manufacture and sale of the products; (2) the Manufacturer Defendants breached express and/or implied warranties with regard to the products; (3) the Manufacturer Defendants were unjustly enriched; and (4) that the Manufacturer Defendants violated certain state consumer protection, deceptive practices, and product liability statutes. Specific claims vary from state to state. The Manufacturer Defendants have denied the allegations and all claims of wrongdoing. A jury has not yet decided which side will prevail. Trial of the Missouri Class is set for August 26, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Trial dates have not yet been set for the other state classes.

A Long Form Notice for each of the with states certified, as well as more information on the lawsuit, can be found at www.cam2supers303tractorhydraulicfluidclassaction.com. Class Members do not need to do anything to remain in the class. Anyone wanting to exclude oneself must take action and send in an exclusion request by July 1, 2024 . For an exclusion form and details on how to exclude yourself, see www.cam2supers303tractorhydraulicfluidclassaction.com or the Long Form Notice for your state. You can also request a Long Form Notice for any of these eight states be mailed to you by calling (866) 742-4955.

