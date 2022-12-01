Legal Options for At-Fault Drivers in Fatality Accidents

Attorney Michael Panella knows the complicated nuances of vehicular manslaughter.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes, car accidents result in fatalities. Most of the time, fatalities in car accidents are accidental. However, you can still face a charge of vehicular manslaughter if your driving caused someone else's death.

It's a Painful Fact of Life: Auto Accidents Can Happen

Attorney Michael Panella cautions, "If you are charged with vehicular manslaughter in a fatal accident in Florida, you'll want to act promptly. These charges can be life-altering." If you don't currently have an attorney, keep the following steps in mind in the event of an automobile accident.

Start by calling the police. Remain at the scene until police arrive unless you need emergency medical attention. Try to take pictures of the scene, including property damage and injuries. Exchange contact information with the other party, if possible. Try not to comment on the accident.

Vehicular Manslaughter in Florida

In Florida, vehicular manslaughter, also called vehicular homicide, is a felony. The degree of seriousness is determined by the type of negligence that caused the accident.

In ordinary negligence accidents, the driver is either inattentive or careless before the crash. In gross negligence cases, the driver is performing something illegal that results in the crash, like speeding, texting or driving under the influence.

While both gross negligence and ordinary negligence cases carry the same potential sentence, a person charged with vehicular homicide due to ordinary negligence may face a more lenient sentence after conviction.

Vehicular homicide convictions are ordinarily classified as second-degree felony convictions, with up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. However, if the offense is aggravated in some way, like a hit and run, vehicular homicide might result in a first-degree felony conviction with up to 30 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.

Steps to Take If You Are Facing a Vehicular Manslaughter Charge

If you are facing a vehicular manslaughter charge, it is important to seek legal representation. A criminal defense attorney can help investigate the accident and form a defense to help you fight the charges.

A lawyer may suggest hiring an accident reconstruction specialist. A lawyer also knows how to speak with witnesses or question actions during the investigation, considering all ways to defend the case.

Sometimes, vehicular manslaughter cases also result in wrongful death actions, a type of personal injury civil claim in which a deceased person's surviving family members seek damages for the death.

About Panella Law Firm

Michael Panella of Panella Law Firm in Orlando, Florida, is a fierce advocate for his clients. With many years of experience with vehicular manslaughter cases, the Panella Law Firm offers solid advice to individuals throughout the community in the event of an urgent need.

