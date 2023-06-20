Legal Options for People Injured in a Lyft Accident

News provided by

Kaplan Lawyers PC

20 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

John Tucker, Director of Claims Management at Kaplan Lawyers PC, shares his expert opinion on the legal options Lyft accident victims have.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suing for injuries sustained in vehicles registered under ridesharing platforms like Lyft is not always straightforward, making the public relatively unaware of their legal options in such incidents. The question of whether Lyft or the driver is liable for damages is best answered by a New York car accident lawyer.

Are Lyft Passengers Insured?
Continue Reading
Kaplan Lawyers PC
Kaplan Lawyers PC

Lyft insures its drivers, passengers and third parties. However, some clauses invalidate the policy should an accident occur.

For Lyft to be liable for any damages, the driver must be logged into the Lyft app, en route to the booked destination and at fault for the accident. If the driver was not logged in on the app or was heading toward a destination different from what you booked, the driver, not the company, is liable for the damages incurred.

John Tucker, Director of Claims Management at Kaplan Lawyers, says if the accident was the fault of another driver, and your Lyft driver satisfies the previously mentioned conditions, you have a claim against the other driver's insurance company.

Steps to Take After a Lyft Accident

Having experienced how big corporations like Lyft go about settling claims, Mr. Tucker has a word of advice. He says, "The team at Lyft has incredibly high liability coverage and skilled lawyers who will encourage you to accept an out-of-court settlement -- which could dramatically reduce your award."

He adds, "Have your car accident injury lawyer be the mediator. The attorney has your best interest coupled with a superior understanding of the negotiation process, which ensures your claims are rightly met."

If involved in a Lyft car accident, you should:

  • Seek comprehensive medical attention and care.
  • Report the accident to the police; state only what details you are sure of.
  • Gather contact info, plate number and other evidence from the crime scene.
  • Contact a New York Lyft car accident lawyer and explain the situation.
  • Keep all records of your bills, including screenshots of your ride booking.
About Kaplan Lawyers

Kaplan Lawyers is a personal injury, car accident and workers' compensation law firm dedicated to helping clients resolve their cases on time and get the compensation and medical help they deserve. They have offices in New York, Nassau County, Brooklyn, Queens and Suffolk County. They draw from their 30-year experience to get their clients the results they need.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

SOURCE Kaplan Lawyers PC

Also from this source

What Happens After a Head-On Collision in NY?

Top Causes of Car Accidents in NYC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.