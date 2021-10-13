Legal Practice Management Software Market Potential to Grow by USD 933.52 Mn | Emergence of Legal Practice Outsourcing to Drive Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The adoption of various pricing strategies by vendors and the emergence of legal process outsourcing are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, high implementation and maintenance costs might limit the market growth.

The legal practice management software market report is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for legal practice management software market in North America.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

The Access Group: The company offers legal practice management software through its subsidiary, Eclipse Legal Systems.

The company offers Amicus Attorney, an intuitive legal case management software solution that tracks and invoices billable time, automates important documents, and provides access to all your clients, cases, and matters. Actionstep

BHL Software Pty. Ltd.

Intuit Inc.

Legal Practice Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 933.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled The Access Group, Abacus Data Systems Inc., Actionstep, BHL Software Pty. Ltd., Intuit Inc., LawPro Legal Systems Ltd., Matrix Pointe Software, Mitratech Holdings Inc., Orion Law Management Systems Inc., and SurePoint Technologies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

