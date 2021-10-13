Legal Practice Management Software Market Size to Reach USD 3532.5 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal Practice Management Software Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud Based, On Premise), by Application (Law Firms & Attorneys, Courts). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Legal Services Category.

The global Legal Practice Management Software market size is projected to reach USD 3532.5 Million by 2027, from USD 1529.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm's case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts' electronic filing systems, etc.

Major factors driving the growth of legal practice management software are:

The widespread adoption of cloud-based legal practice management software, as well as easy access to advanced IT infrastructure, are likely to affect the growth of the legal practice management software business.

The rise of the legal practice management software industry will be accelerated by the increased penetration of law businesses in emerging economies as well as developed countries.

Furthermore, the incorporation of features such as reporting, sharing, contact databases, and appointment scheduling will accelerate the growth of the legal practice management software market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LEGAL PRACTICE SOFTWARE MANAGEMENT MARKET

The legal practice management software market is expected to increase significantly over the next decade, since critical information and data are easily accessible via the software, and the confidentiality and security of the stored data can be assured through its backup. Furthermore, the legal practice management software market is expected to benefit from the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) with legal practice management software in the near future.

Legal practice management software aids in the investigation of management practices from a legal standpoint. The program aids in the organization and management of client records and legal cases, as well as scheduling appointments, billing, bookkeeping, computer filing, and meeting deadlines. In addition, legal practice management software aids in meeting court requirements such as electronic filing structures and document retention laws. Because law schools rarely teach new lawyers about the commercial aspects of running a legal firm, many firms have turned to technology to shorten the learning curve and eliminate clerical errors. Thus the advantages offered by the legal practice management software are likely to boost the legal practice management software market in the near future.

Furthermore, the emergence of legal process outsourcing will be a key driver for the growth of the legal practice management software market. Many larger companies are outsourcing legal services because it reduces operational expenses and allows them to achieve maximum economies of scale. Companies may focus more on their core business activities using LPO, and they can get legal expertise at a cheaper cost at the outsourced site. This will also be linked to businesses' greater concentration on core competencies, which will promote the expansion of legal process outsourcing, which will, in turn, fuel the growth of the legal practice management software industry.

LEGAL PRACTICE SOFTWARE MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the legal practice management software market as companies are significantly adopting the cloud-based deployment model. The set of specialized solutions for legal service professionals, which includes time tracking, automatic invoicing, and flexible pricing, seamlessly integrates with cloud-based legal practice management software.

Based on application, the Law firms & attorneys are expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Legal practice management software helps with the management of client files and law firm cases, as well as scheduling and appointments, billing and bookkeeping, computer files, and deadlines. It also makes any compliance needs, such as electronic filing systems, document retention policies, and so on, easier to meet. Law firms can use legal practice management software to help them manage their day-to-day tasks.

Based on the region, China is the largest market, accounting for about 20%. Next is Southeast Asia, accounting for about 15%.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE LEGAL PRACTICE SOFTWARE MANAGEMENT MARKET

The main enterprises of legal practice management Software include Thomson Reuters, ELX Group, DPS Software, Hemis Solutions, Leap, etc. The top three accounting for about 35%.

Key Companies:

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

TrialWorks

Needles

The Legal Assistant

Legal Files

Smokeball

Rocket Matter

Leap

LawYee

Executive Data Systems

Eclipse Legal Systems

Abacus Data Systems

CaseFlow

Matrix Pointe Software

SmartAdvocate

BHL Software.

LEGAL PRACTICE SOFTWARE MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segment by Application

Law Firms & Attorneys

Courts

Other Users.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA.

