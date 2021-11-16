Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size to Reach USD 72090 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 31.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LPO Market is Segmented by Type (File Management, Intellectual Property Services, Legal Research Service), by Application (Law Firm, Enterprise, Government). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Business Services Category.

The global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market size is projected to reach USD 72090 Million by 2027, from USD 10560 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.6% during 2021-2027.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-16K730/Global_Legal_Process_Outsourcing_LPO_Market

Major factors driving the growth of LPO market are:

The LPO market is projected to be driven by companies' desire to focus on their core operations while outsourcing non-essential duties. Other factors expected to boost the Legal Process Outsourcing market growth include initiatives taken by various businesses to reduce overheads by downsizing their workforce.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at:

https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-16K730/global-legal-process-outsourcing-lpo

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE LEGAL PROCESS OUTSOURCING MARKET

Increasing preference of companies to outsource the legal process to developing countries due to their lower pay rates are expected to drive LPO market growth. Legal processes can be outsourced to countries like India, which can provide tangible benefits. Lawyers fluent in English, are plentiful in India, and they may be hired at significantly lower pay rates than in the United States. Outsourcing firms with sufficient expertise and competency can assist in boosting client relationships and increasing output.

Furthermore, the supply of real estate is being limited all throughout the world, particularly in metropolitan areas, due to rising population, continued urbanization, and migration. As a result, real estate prices are rising while the average amount of commercial space available to businesses is decreasing. Organizations are reacting to the crisis by reducing employee numbers and outsourcing some non-core jobs. These causes are causing a surge in legal process outsourcing requests thereby driving the LPO market.

Large business process outsourcing companies are progressively dominating the LPO market, investing heavily in the higher-margin LPO market. The amount of money being invested in LPO is increasing, and a number of new partnerships between law firms and service providers have lately been formed. Furthermore, the growing maturity of the LPO market has been highlighted by an increase in the number of significant outsourcing contracts with corporations.

In the legal sector, technological improvements and innovations are projected to open up new growth opportunities for the LPO market players, allowing them to cultivate a transparent relationship with their clients. To keep up with the legal industry's transformation, law firms are using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and document automation capabilities.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-16K730/Global_Legal_Process_Outsourcing_LPO_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE LPO MARKET:

The industry's leading producers are QuisLex, Unitedlex, and American Discovery, with revenues of 8.21%, 4.09%, and 3.35%, respectively, in 2019.

Pangea3

Clutch Group

Integreon

CPA Global

Cobra Legal Solutions

Elevate Services

Infosys

Evalueserve

Amstar Litigation Support

Cogneesol

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-16K730/Global_Legal_Process_Outsourcing_LPO_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-16K730&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Legal Services market size is projected to reach USD 823940 Million by 2027, from USD 680630 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Legal Practice Management Software market size is projected to reach USD 3532.5 Million by 2027, from USD 1529.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Legal Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 1701 Million by 2027, from USD 534.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2021-2027.

- Global Legal Consulting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Legal Advisory Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Online Legal Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Online Legal Education Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Commercial Collection Legal Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Legal Calendaring & Docketing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Personal Legal Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Legal Service Provider Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- In 2020, the global Legal Marijuana market size was USD 20880 Million and it is expected to reach USD 114720 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2027.

Click here to see related reports on Legal Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports