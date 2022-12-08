Legal process outsourcing services market size to increase by USD 34,662.7 million: 37% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal process outsourcing services market by service, location, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 34.76% and register an incremental growth of USD 34,662.7 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2023-2027

The legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Capita Plc: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as remortgage and property services, digital evidence management, and resource management.

The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as remortgage and property services, digital evidence management, and resource management. Clarivate PLC: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as forging client relationships, global legal research, and generating new business growth.

The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as forging client relationships, global legal research, and generating new business growth. Cobra Legal Solutions LLC: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as M&A and due diligence.

The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as M&A and due diligence. DWF Group plc: The company offers legal process outsourcing services under the subsidiary, Mindcrest.

The company offers legal process outsourcing services under the subsidiary, Mindcrest. Ernst & Young Global Ltd.: The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as strategy and operating models, process improvement, and technology and innovation.

The company offers legal process outsourcing services such as strategy and operating models, process improvement, and technology and innovation. Exigent Group Ltd.

Grupo Konectanet SL

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys BPM Ltd.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of professionals who provide legal services at lower rates.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of new outsourcing destinations, the cost reduction and enhanced efficiency of legal processes outsourcing, and regulatory compliance. However, the shortage of domain expertise is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on service, the market is segmented into contract management, e-discovery services, litigation support, legal research, and others. The contract management segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market cross APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market vendors

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,662.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 32.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, India, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Capita Plc, Clarivate PLC, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Conduent Inc., Dentons Group, DWF Group plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Exigent Group Ltd., Grupo Konectanet SL, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys BPM Ltd., Integreon Managed Solutions Inc., Legal Advantage LLC, LegalBase, Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., UnitedLex Corp., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

