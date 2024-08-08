Legal Professionals Gain a Strategic Advantage with AI-Powered OpenText Axcelerate with Aviator

Advanced analytics, technology-assisted review, and generative AI empowers legal teams to be more proactive, productive, and powerful

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) unveiled its OpenText Axcelerate with Aviator, a groundbreaking innovation to its eDiscovery platform, recently enhanced in the company's Cloud Editions 24.3 product release. Designed for legal professionals, Axcelerate with Aviator elevates legal professionals through the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) to drive data-driven insights, mitigate risks, and lower eDiscovery costs.

In today's fast-evolving legal industry, the demand for efficient and cost-effective e-discovery solutions is at an all-time high. According to a recent survey conducted jointly by OpenText and Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ), 54% of corporate legal teams plan to leverage AI to free up time for high-value work, 52% aim to improve decision-making, and 48% seek to increase productivity. Generative AI is playing a significant role in this transformation, with its applications including document summarization, legal research, and compliance monitoring.

"Axcelerate with Aviator will revolutionize how in-house legal teams operate," said Michael Acedo, Chief Legal Officer at OpenText. "By leveraging the power of Large Language Models, Axcelerate with Aviator will automate document review giving legal professionals faster access to key facts and evidence to improve early data-driven decisions and gain a powerful strategic advantage in litigation and investigations. With these Cloud Editions 24.3 updates, Axcelerate with Aviator will provide insights that not only reduce e-discovery costs but also empower legal teams to make informed, risk-adjusted decisions."

Empowering Attorneys with Advanced AI

As legal professionals face mounting pressure to meet client demands and navigate intricate regulatory environments, Axcelerate with Aviator integrates generative AI capabilities, enabling attorneys to:

Find Facts Faster : Harness Gen-AI to swiftly uncover crucial information, allowing for timely and impactful strategic advice.

: Harness Gen-AI to swiftly uncover crucial information, allowing for timely and impactful strategic advice. Enhance Efficiency : Save valuable time and resources by automating the categorization and summarization of data, reducing reliance on manual processes.

: Save valuable time and resources by automating the categorization and summarization of data, reducing reliance on manual processes. Gain Cost Certainty and Maximize Value: Access upfront Aviator LLM cost estimates and refine review criteria before committing to the full dataset, ensuring predictable and optimized expenditures.

OpenText at ILTACON 2024: Showcasing Innovation in Legal Technology

OpenText is proud to participate in the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) and its flagship conference, ILTACON 2024. This premier educational and networking event, held from August 11-15 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, brings together leaders, managers, and legal technologists from various organizations to explore innovative legal operation strategies.

At ILTACON 2024, OpenText will showcase the OpenText intelligent and composable Smart Legal Platform delivering AI-based solutions and trusted services that support and simplify a full spectrum of critical legal tasks and use cases to meet legal and compliance obligations. Key use cases include, but are not limited to eDiscovery, investigations, legal content management, knowledge management, data privacy and protection, data breach response, and contract intelligence. Attendees will have the opportunity to see demonstrations, including Axcelerate with Aviator, and engage with OpenText experts to understand how generative AI can revolutionize their eDiscovery processes.

OpenText invites attendees to visit Booth #831 to delve deeper into our eDiscovery and Legal Content and Knowledge Management solutions and services.

