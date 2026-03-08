Legal protection of vulnerable groups given priority

BEIJING, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

China's procuratorial public interest litigation system is playing an increasingly important role in safeguarding the rights and interests of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, minors, women and people with disabilities, Ying Yong, prosecutor-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, said in an exclusive interview with China Daily on the sidelines of the ongoing two sessions.

Members of these groups often face limited capacity to defend their rights when public interests affecting them are harmed. In many cases, they find themselves with no one to bring a lawsuit on their behalf, lacking the resources to pursue legal remedies or reluctant to engage in litigation.

To address these challenges, procuratorial authorities nationwide have strengthened their role as representatives of the public interest, Ying said. By fully utilizing legal powers and ensuring the high-quality handling of cases, prosecutors have stepped up efforts in areas including development of barrier-free environments, protection of minors, women's rights, food and drug safety, protection of personal information, and combating telecommunications fraud, he said.

Meanwhile, procuratorial authorities are advancing dedicated legislation to provide a stronger legal framework for protecting public interests, he added.

China's procuratorial public interest litigation system is widely regarded as an institutional innovation and a vivid example of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law in protecting public interest. The system has developed steadily over the past decade.

In 2014, the fourth plenary session of the 18th Communist Party of China Central Committee called for exploring mechanisms allowing procuratorial organs to initiate public interest litigation.

Subsequent policy documents expanded its scope, and in October 2025, a draft law on procuratorial public interest litigation was reviewed for the first time by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, marking a major step toward formalizing the system.

Meanwhile, the Supreme People's Procuratorate has proposed legislative amendments and policy recommendations to incorporate the protection of vulnerable groups into statutory areas of public interest litigation, including those concerning the development of barrier-free environments and protection of women's rights and minors.

Operational guidance has also been strengthened. National guidelines on handling public interest litigation cases related to barrier-free environments and minors have been issued to standardize procedures and improve the quality of case handlings, providing practical experience for future legislation.

"Public interests are fundamentally the interests of the people," Ying said, adding that giving priority to protecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, women and people with disabilities reflects a people-centered approach to governance and justice, and also forms an important part of broader efforts to improve people's livelihoods through legal oversight.

Ying said that public interest litigation involving vulnerable groups has shown steady progress in both quality and effectiveness in recent years. Procuratorial authorities have focused on issues that directly affect people's daily lives, strengthening judicial protection in areas where vulnerable groups face urgent challenges.

Since 2023, more than 2,000 public interest litigation cases related to the rights of the elderly were handled.

One example involved medication instructions printed in extremely small type fonts, making them difficult for elderly consumers to read and potentially affecting medication safety. Prosecutors issued recommendations urging drug regulators and manufacturers to introduce elderly-friendly formats such as large-print and audio versions.

These cases also provided reference for legislation. In June 2023, China adopted the law on development of barrier-free environments, which requires pharmaceutical producers and distributors to provide accessible formats such as audio, large-print, Braille and electronic versions of drug labels and instructions.

Protection of minors has also been a major focus. Prosecutors take into account the special nature of this group, addressing not only their rights to life and health, but also their rights to development and participation in society.

According to the top procuratorate, about 45,000 public interest litigation cases involving minors have been handled since 2023, mainly covering issues such as accommodations or entertainment venues illegally admitting minors, the sale of tobacco and alcohol to minors, school governance and safety around campuses.

Public interest litigation has also prompted improved regulation of emerging sectors such as e-sports hotels, blind-box markets, role-play mystery games and escape rooms. Prosecutors have also strengthened coordination among families, schools, communities, the internet sector, government agencies and judicial institutions to form a comprehensive protection system for minors.

Furthermore, protection of women's rights has been strengthened. Since 2023, procuratorial authorities nationwide have handled more than 5,300 public interest litigation cases, addressing issues such as employment discrimination and violations of women's dignity. In several regions, including Shanghai as well as Jiangsu and Shandong provinces, prosecutors supervised relevant authorities in addressing unlawful practices such as dismissing female employees during pregnancy, maternity or breastfeeding periods or reducing legally mandated maternity leave.

Most cases involving people with disabilities focused on improving barrier-free environments. Since the law on development of barrier-free environments took effect in 2023, more than 8,000 related public interest litigation cases have been handled. Prosecutors have supervised improvements such as enhanced accessibility at transportation hubs, the addition of voice-broadcast functions in public service software and the introduction of text-based emergency alarm systems, helping people with disabilities better access public services.

China has also shared its experience internationally. In June 2025, at the opening of the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, China's achievements in barrier-free public interest litigation were presented in Geneva, Switzerland, at the "Accessibility for All Exhibition: Building an Inclusive Future", drawing wide attention.

Coordinated efforts urged

Ying emphasized that protecting vulnerable groups requires coordinated efforts across society. The top procuratorate has strengthened cooperation with institutions including the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the All-China Women's Federation and the China Disabled Persons' Federation to improve collaborative mechanisms and jointly enhance legal protection.

Beyond resolving individual cases, prosecutors also focus on addressing systemic problems, Ying said. By identifying regulatory gaps through case handling and tackling the root causes behind rights violations, procuratorial authorities work with administrative bodies and social organizations to improve long-term governance mechanisms, ensuring both timely remedies and lasting protection for vulnerable groups.

SOURCE China Daily