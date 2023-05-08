Legal SEO Expert Seth Price to Present on Local Google Updates at 2023 PILMMA Super Summit

The 2023 PILMMA Super Summit is a legal marketing event for law firm management professionals focused on scaling their businesses.

NEW ORLEANS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth Price, founder of BluShark Digital LLC and Price Benowitz LLP, has been announced as a featured speaker at the 2023 PILMMA Super Summit. Mr. Price, an accomplished attorney and transformational thought leader who scaled a 2-person law firm to 38 lawyers in less than a decade, will deliver a presentation alongside BluShark Digital Chief Strategy Officer Nalini Prasad about the newest Google Business Profile (GBP) updates and developments in Local Service Ads (LSAs) as they pertain to law firms.

Seth Price, Founder of BluShark Digital

In addition, Price will moderate a panel on Social Media Marketing featuring Luke Russell, Moe DeWitt, Esq., and Ted Sink, Esq. Attendees will learn the latest strategies and tactics for leveraging social media to increase visibility and reach for their law firm.

"Speaking at PILMMA is a wonderful opportunity to not only share key insights with the industry's brightest professionals but also to inspire the next generation of strong law firm leaders," said Price. "Our team looks forward to contributing to the discussion and driving firm growth strategies for attendees."

The 2023 PILMMA Super Summit, organized by The Professional Insurance Lawyers Marketing and Management Association (PILMMA), will take place May 16-18 in New Orleans, Louisiana. This three-day event will feature more than 30 speakers and experts from the legal industry, including BluShark Digital's futurist, Peter Shankman, legal marketing experts, lawyers, and digital marketing professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the best in the legal industry, network with other professionals, and gain valuable insight into effective leadership.

For more information about the 2023 PILMMA Super Summit, please visit https://www.pilmma.org/summit/.

About BluShark Digital LLC

BluShark Digital LLC was founded with the vision of lifting the confusion around Search Engine Optimization (SEO) by implementing cutting-edge marketing techniques that help businesses stand out from the pack. BluShark puts clients first, developing innovative, viable, and successful SEO solutions for all businesses, regardless of their practice or size.

BluShark Digital is made up of multiple departments that are each dedicated to specific facets of digital marketing, including technical optimization , content creation , link building , and social media management . Book an appointment with their team today or call to learn more at (202) 952-9794.

About PILMMA



The Professional Institute of Legal Marketing and Management Association (PILMMA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing legal professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the legal marketing and management industry. PILMMA provides education, resources, and networking opportunities to help legal professionals stay up to date on the latest trends and strategies in the industry.

SOURCE BluShark Digital LLC