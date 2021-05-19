Legal Service of Process Leader ProVest Celebrates 30th Anniversary

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVest, an industry leader in serving legal process, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. In 1991 Scott Strady founded the firm with the vision to create a nationwide network of agents, down to the county level, to manage the entire process of service for law firms and banking clients.

"Prior to ProVest, law firms primarily worked directly with countless private process servers, small agencies, sheriffs, and the various clerks and courts. It was cumbersome, time-consuming and expensive to manage internally," Strady said. "We are grateful to our early clients, many of whom are still with us, who trusted us to manage their service of process needs, beginning with Florida where we covered all 67 counties. In 2003, one of our blue-chip clients invited us to open an office in Illinois to serve its Midwest clients – from there our capabilities and reach expanded across the country."

According to CEO James Ward, "This milestone is a testament to our knowledgeable and tenured team. While technology is an important and growing part of the industry, our strong relationships – from our clients to our agents in the field, enables us to solve problems and to efficiently manage millions of files while ensuring respectful due process for defendants."

Ward said, "Scott's entrepreneurial drive, team spirit, a focus on exceptional customer service and relationships are the foundation of our company. We are grateful to our mortgage foreclosure and creditors rights clients for putting their trust in ProVest for 30 years. We look forward to supporting their growth and ours."

About ProVest LLC

Founded in 1991, in Tampa, Florida, ProVest plays a critical role by ensuring that defendants in a legal action have been properly served process, thus helping to protect their constitutional rights. ProVest specializes in managing the service of process related to creditors' rights and mortgage defaults. ProVest annually serves millions of documents for the U.S.'s most notable law firms, financial institutions and insurance companies. Learn more at provest.com.

SOURCE ProVest