Legal Services Available on the Internet: Fast, Cost-Effective and Convenient!

Law 4 Small Business (L4SB)

02 Jun, 2023, 08:38 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law 4 Small Business (L4SB) is announcing legal services tailored to small businesses, business owners and leaders who may be tempted to utilize ChatGPT and similar AI systems to obtain legal advice on the Internet.

"The proliferation of ChatGPT and similar systems is causing a lot of confusion and trouble for small business leaders, who are trying to save money yet obtain competent assistance," says Larry Donahue, the parent company of Law 4 Small Business (L4SB) and Business Law Southwest (BLSW). "The problem is, such systems are analogous to a parrot, if that parrot was powered by billions of dollars of computer systems working in tandem. These systems simply don't think, understand or analyze complex situations like a trained attorney."

To help people evaluate the online or AI advice, legal assistance or contracts they may receive from ChatGPT and similar AI systems, L4SB offers fast, cost-effective and convenient services to help business owners and leaders evaluate what they receive from such systems.

L4SB services are performed by licensed attorneys, with years of experience in reviewing contracts, dealing with legal business issues, and problem solving with business leaders.

"Our 30-Minute Business Attorney Consult is especially popular with business professionals. We can answer questions, point people in the right directions, make referrals, or otherwise help them understand the issues and how to overcome or address those issues. 30-minutes seems to be about the right amount of time to give folks a good understanding of the issues," says Mr. Donahue. "We're not licensed in every state, but we can provide an overview of the issues or help folks understand what type of assistance (lawyer or non-lawyer) to seek to help them with their issues."

About Law 4 Small Business (L4SB). L4SB is a leading law firm that sells legal services on the Internet. L4SB provides very high-quality services in comparison to other Internet companies, as well as a broad range of services focused on the needs of the small business community. It is proud to offer low-cost, flat-rate contract reviews, the Anonymous LLC, the Couture Operating Agreement, and the Couture Shareholder Agreement and Bylaws.

Media Contact:
Kristy Donahue
505-715-5700
[email protected] 

SOURCE Law 4 Small Business (L4SB)

