Legal Services Corporation Grantees To Receive Complimentary Access To Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it is now offering complimentary access to its legal research platform to all grantees of the Legal Services Corporation (LSC), supporting the delivery of high-quality, civil legal assistance in every U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia. Bloomberg Law provides grantees with full coverage of federal and state legislation, regulations, and key agency guidance, including legal issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

Bloomberg Law offers a wealth of high-value resources and time-saving technologies such as Practical Guidance, trackers, and chart builders in practice areas such as labor & employment, health care, tax, and bankruptcy that legal staff in LSC grantee offices can utilize to aid the millions of Americans who have been impacted by the current pandemic. LSC grantees, as with all Bloomberg Law clients, will have access to Bloomberg Law's Help Desk, which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced legal professionals.

"We are very grateful to Bloomberg Law for offering complimentary access to its legal research platform to all the legal aid organizations funded by Legal Services Corporation," commented LSC President Ronald S. Flagg. "Access to high-quality legal research resources is critical to the work America's legal aid organizations do in serving people living in poverty across the country."

"Bloomberg Law is committed to addressing the access to justice gap by providing our unmatched combination of legal content and technology to those representing low-income Americans, a population that has sharply increased due to Covid-19 and the economic downturn," said Alex Butler, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Law. "We look forward to working with these legal aid organizations on the front-lines of providing high-quality legal assistance to the many deserving families and individuals most in need."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

About Legal Services Corporation

Legal Services Corporation (LSC) is an independent nonprofit established by Congress in 1974 to provide financial support for civil legal aid to low-income Americans. The Corporation currently provides funding to 132 independent nonprofit legal aid programs in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

