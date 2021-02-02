Legal Software Giant Mitratech Announces Record Growth in 2020

Mitratech acquired 5 companies, implemented a number of new products, and expanded our offerings into entirely new areas Tweet this

"2020 saw tremendous growth for Mitratech across all sectors," said Matt Johnson, CRO, Mitratech, "Our products enable collaboration for teams no matter where they work improving business resiliency and reducing risk. We were able to partner with our clients to deliver the technology solutions that helped them remain that compliant during the COVID-19 pandemic, something that we are very proud of as a company and one of the many reasons that Mitratech continues to be relied upon by 51% of the Fortune 100."

Mitratech pivoted its annual conference in 2020 into a virtual event with 1K attendees. The revamped conference highlighted luminaries within the legal field. Mitratech unveiled the latest version of TeamConnect that included a significant upgrade in complex invoice review. Less than one month later at CLOC 2020 Global Institute, Mitratech announced the launch of Expert Legal Invoice Review Services.

Mike Williams, Mitratech's CEO, echoed Johnson's comments. "Our team showed a tremendous amount of flexibility this year. We acquired 5 companies, implemented a number of new products, and expanded our offerings into entirely new areas. Our efforts were recognized with a number of industry accolades, further demonstrating our commitment to our customers"

To support its strategy moving forward, Mitratech made several leadership changes in 2020 with the addition of Matt Johnson as CRO, Alan Rudolph as COO, Vanessa Haughton as VP Global Marketing, and Lisa Horkins as VP Accounting and Finance.

About Mitratech:

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization.

SOURCE Mitratech Holdings Inc

Related Links

www.mitratech.com

