Legal Supply Channels Are Expected to Help Grow the Cannabis Market

Citing another report from Deloitte, nearly two-thirds of current cannabis consumers are likely to buy cannabis products from a legal channel. Jennifer Lee, Partner, Cannabis National Leader, and Consumer Advisory and Analytics Practice National Leader, said: "Most current and likely cannabis consumers want a variety of products offered at reasonable prices from suppliers who can vouch for the safety and origin of those products. Cannabis companies will need to have secure supply chains to protect the quality and integrity of their products, and retailers will need to meet consumer expectations, including providing a positive, engaging retailing experience and protecting the privacy of their customers, especially online."

Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE: RLTY) just announced breaking news this morning that, "the appointment of Terry Taouss as President of the company. In this role, Mr. Taouss will have responsibility over day-to-day operations with a focus on continuing to build out the organization's transactional capabilities.

"I am extremely excited to have someone with Terry's extensive deal-making and operation-scaling experience on our team," said Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman of Tidal Royalty. "Terry joined the Tidal Royalty team in February in an operational capacity and quickly distinguished himself through his ability to identify opportunities and creatively structure deals."

Mr. Rosen added: "The Tidal Royalty team has spent the last 11 months travelling the U.S., meeting with licensed operators in virtually every state that has a regulated cannabis industry. We continue to build a sizable pipeline of opportunities. With Terry in the role of president, we continue to add to a management team that I believe is uniquely qualified to execute on our business plan."

Mr. Taouss is an entrepreneur with operational experience scaling fast-growing businesses. He was part of the founding management team at SiteScout, an advertising technology company that he helped profitably lead through its acquisition in 2013. Mr. Taouss subsequently served as the Managing Director of Centro Canada, with carriage over strategy, product, marketing and sales, and was a member of the Centro executive team, helping guide strategy for the company's broader technology and services offering. Mr. Taouss is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and practiced corporate law in Canada for several years. He received a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

"I have been fortunate to have been involved with a number of high-growth companies during my career and the management team at Tidal Royalty is definitely among the strongest," stated Mr. Taouss. "The Tidal Royalty team has already put in the substantial work to build a deal pipeline consisting of high-caliber businesses across multiple states in the U.S. I am confident that we have the team and the business plan in place to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."

Other Corporate Matters - Tidal Royalty is a royalty financing company focused specifically on the United States and provides financing in United States dollars ("USD"). While Tidal Royalty trades on the CSE, it currently has, and anticipates that it will continue to have, a significant international following and investor base. As such, the Company announces that it has applied for, and received, approval to have its shares trade in USD. The Company's shares will commence trading as RLTY.U as of Friday, June 29,2018, as per the CSE Bulletin that was issued to this effect.

About Tidal Royalty - Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

Tidal Royalty has raised approximately $40MM to date by way of private placements, which it intends to use primarily for royalty financings and for general corporate purposes. The company was founded by experienced cannabis industry executives and provides expansion financing to licensed U.S. operators across multiple verticals, including cultivation, processing and manufacturing, dispensing, and ancillary services. Tidal Royalty directs interested stakeholders to visit its website at www.tidalroyalty.com to view the company's Corporate Presentation for more details, and the CSE's website to view the company's Listing Statement."

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry including CBD manufacturers. Kush Bottles recently announced that it has launched a new division, Koleto Packaging Solutions, that will bring new, FDA-compliant packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical and veterinary industries. The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to reach USD 158.8 Billion by 2025. Kush Bottles plans to utilize its expertise from its industry-leading cannabis-focused packaging business to supply packaging solutions to these two new markets. The new division will be run by Edd Pratt, Executive Vice President, and is expected to serve pharmaceutical companies and veterinary clinics across the United States. Kush Bottles' CEO Nick Kovacevich, commented, "As a leading provider of packaging solutions to the cannabis industry, we have an unrivaled track record of creating products that are elegant, while remaining compliant with all of the various state and local regulations. This expertise makes us uniquely suited for scaling our institutional knowledge into other heavily-regulated industries. Virtually all of our products are related to other industries and we see important applications for our child-resistant containers that adhere to stringent FDA regulations, which we believe makes these products relevant to pharmaceutical and veterinary clients."

MassRoots Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT) is one of the leading technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. Powered by more than one million registered users, the Company's mobile apps empower consumers to make educated cannabis purchasing decisions through community-driven reviews. MassRoots, Inc. recently announced that it has launched its revamped dispensary portal, MassRoots for Business. Through this business portal, dispensaries are able to list locations on MassRoots' dispensary finder, update key information in real-time, and view insightful analytics on their local cannabis market. Subscriptions to MassRoots' business portal start at USD 420 per month, per dispensary location with a twelve-month minimum contract. "We expect that subscriptions to MassRoots for Business will be our primary source of revenue this year," stated MassRoots' Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Dietrich. "We believe our dispensary portal has the ability to drive a new source of traffic to our dispensary clients and empower them with insightful analytics to better run their business."

Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. The Company recently announced that it had completed a private placement offering of investment units, at a price of USD 0.16 per unit, with certain accredited investors. The Company issued a total of 7,562,500 units for aggregate proceeds of USD 1,210,000. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and one three-year warrant for the purchase of one share of common stock at an exercise price of USD 0.25 per share. "This raise will allow Surna to continue to implement its growth plan, with expanded engineering services and scope, investments in new product development, continuing improvements in the experience and breadth of knowledge of our staff, and a broadening of our sales coverage," stated Chris Bechtel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are also gratified that a core group of existing stockholders have shown their continued confidence in Surna's business and prospects and our management team," added Mr. Bechtel.

GB Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. Gb Sciences recently announced a new provisional patent application on the use of cannabis-based therapies for the manipulation of cannabis-sensitive ion channels in sensory neurons that contribute to chronic inflammatory pain conditions, peripheral neuropathy, urinary cystitis, asthma, and specific types of hearing loss. The GB Sciences drug development team believes that these new cannabis-based treatments could well herald the dawning of "individualized medicines" from the cannabis plant by re-establishing balance in each individual patient's endocannabinoid system. "Manipulating the TRP channels in sensory neurons could provide much-needed relief for patients who are suffering from chronic pain, asthma, urinary cystitis, or hearing loss," explains Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer of GB Sciences. "The ability to use specific combinations of cannabinoids and terpenoids to modulate TRP ion channels in sensory neurons could usher in the beginning of a new era of precision medicines derived from the cannabis plant."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Tidal Royalty Corp. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact: info@financialbuzz.com , +1-877-601-1879

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal-supply-channels-are-expected-to-help-grow-the-cannabis-market-300674025.html

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com