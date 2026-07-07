Legal Tech Media Group Launches AEO Services to Boost AI Visibility for Legal Tech Companies

New AI Visibility Assessment and Operator's Guide Helps Legal Tech Companies Get Found and Recommended by AI Engines

DEL MAR, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Tech Media Group (LTMG), the exclusive HubSpot Certified Solutions Partner for legal technology companies, today announced the launch of its Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) services, helping legal tech vendors improve their visibility in AI search engines and large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Copilot.

Legal Tech AEO

As AI search changes how buyers research legal technology products and services, companies face a new challenge: being visible and recommended in AI search results, not just ranking high in Google organic and sponsored results.

"How legal tech buyers find providers is changing. AI-powered search is increasingly the first stop for law firm buyers, legal operations professionals, and in-house counsel researching technology. If your company isn't showing up in AI queries, you're invisible to a growing share of your market," said Cathy Kenton, CEO of LTMG. "Most companies have invested in SEO, but SEO isn't built for AI answer engines — AEO requires entity authority and the signals LLMs use to decide who's worth recommending. LTMG's AEO services and Operator's Guide give legal tech companies what they need to win in AI search."

LTMG's AEO program includes:

AI Visibility Assessment , AEO Audit, and AEO Strategy: An initial free assessment, a comprehensive audit of AI search-readiness, including entity optimization and AI citation potential, and a free strategy session are available.

An initial free assessment, a comprehensive audit of AI search-readiness, including entity optimization and AI citation potential, and a free strategy session are available. Operator's Guide to Answer Engine Optimization : The free tools a legal tech marketing team needs to run AEO as an operational discipline.

The free tools a legal tech marketing team needs to run AEO as an operational discipline. HubSpot and CRM Integration: AEO layered into marketing automation and RevOps to convert AI-driven discovery into pipeline.

LTMG's AEO services are available now. To learn more or to set up a free AI Visibility Assessment, visit LTMG.

About Legal Tech Media Group

With decades of hands-on experience in legal tech, Legal Tech Media Group (LTMG) is a growth-focused marketing agency and the exclusive HubSpot Certified Solutions Partner dedicated to legal technology companies. LTMG delivers tactical and strategic marketing, business development, AI Visibility, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), marketing automation, CRM optimization, and demand generation services to legal tech providers. LTMG provides legal tech companies with cost-effective resources to develop strategies and messaging, plan and execute tactical initiatives, and deliver executive-level advice.

Media Contact:

Cathy Kenton

858.354.9200

SOURCE Legal Tech Media Group