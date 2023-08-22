Legal Tech Veteran Steve Errick Joins the American Arbitration Association®

News provided by

American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution

22 Aug, 2023, 09:35 ET

New Senior VP & Chief Development Officer has 30+ Years of Experience Driving Growth & Innovation in the Legal Services Field

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association (AAA®), the global leader in arbitration and mediation services and data analytics, announces that Steve Errick will join the organization and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), as Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Errick will guide various strategic initiatives, develop services and products, and oversee the AAA's marketing efforts. His work will have a specific focus on projects related to the impact that changing technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will have on alternative dispute resolution, including alliances, joint ventures, and strategic mission-driven acquisitions.

"Steve's leadership, relationships, and expertise in the legal market generally and the legal tech market specifically will fast-track our strategy implementation," said Bridget M. McCormack, President and CEO of the American Arbitration Association. "Steve puts innovative ideas into service and drives growth."

Mr. Errick was most recently Chief Global Content Officer at vLex in Washington D.C., where he led global content teams, managed service partners, and led the Fastcase and vLex data and content integration efforts. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at Fastcase, Inc., where he successfully launched a number of publications and product lines, resulting in substantial revenue growth. At LexisNexis, Steve oversaw the Legal Research Information Division as Vice President and Managing Director, where he led the development of a large portfolio of legal research tools. He also held executive positions at Wolters Kluwer and Thomson Reuters. Steve previously served as a member of the AAA's Board of Directors.

"I was honored to serve on the AAA's Board, and to watch the AAA's new President and CEO, Bridget McCormack, carry forward the AAA's mission by embracing innovation and transformation," said Steve Errick, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at the American Arbitration Association. "I'm now thrilled to actually be a part of the AAA's team where I can support the unfolding innovations underway and be a part of the transformation and change occurring across the entire legal services field."

About the American Arbitration Association
The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution
The International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings, and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

Media Contacts:


Michael C. Clark

Laura Simpson American

Arbitration Association       

JConnelly

+1.212.716.3978               

+1.973.713.8834

[email protected]                 

[email protected]


Steve Errick 

American Arbitration Association      

+ 212-716-3974

[email protected]

SOURCE American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution

Also from this source

AAA-ICDR® Facilitated Arbitration for 755 International B2B Cases Filed in 2022--a 12% Year-Over-Year Increase--Comprising $4.2 Billion in Total Claims

Eric Tuchmann Receives ABA International Law Section's Outstanding International Corporate Counsel Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.