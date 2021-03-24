Legalign Global Announces Addition of Canadian Law Firm Alexander Holburn to Roster of Insurance Alliance Legal Partners

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legalign Global announced today the addition of Alexander Holburn, one of Canada's leading insurance law firms and a member of The ARC Group Canada, to its alliance of best-in-region insurance firms.

The addition of Alexander Holburn (AHBL) in Canada means clients will now have access to legal advice across North America, particularly in the areas of Cyber, Aviation, Cannabis and Class Actions, where the firm has significant experience and reputation.

"We are very pleased to welcome Alexander Holburn to the alliance," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "Given our proximity to Canada, we expect there will be many opportunities to work together to support our clients with cross-border claims and risk."

David Pollitt, DAC Beachcroft Managing Partner, believes the addition will be welcome news for their clients with business in Canada.

"DAC Beachcroft is excited to welcome AHBL into the Legalign Alliance," said Mr. Pollitt. "This addition ensures we can provide the best regional advice and support to our insurer, broker and corporate clients in Canada."

The alliance provides broad business implications for Alexander Holburn as well.

"Our clients will now be able to access a truly global insurance practice," said Chris Hirst, Managing Partner. "This collaboration will position our clients to better assess risk and make informed decisions with confidence."

Legalign Global firms aim to work as one for multinational insurers, brokers and businesses in addressing cross-border risks and claims. Collectively, members offer in-depth expertise in all major regions.



The alliance includes BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr, DAC Beachcroft, Wilson Elser and Wotton + Kearney, and now, Alexander Holburn.

About Legalign Global

Legalign Global is an alliance of best-in-region law firms working as one for multinational insurers, brokers and businesses in addressing cross-border risks and claims. Learn more:

https://www.legalignglobal.com/en

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser helps individuals and organizations transcend challenges and realize goals by offering an optimal balance of legal excellence and bottom-line value. More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes, across multiple industries and around the world. Wilson Elser has a national network of strategically located offices in the United States and another in London. This depth and scale make Wilson Elser one of the nation's most influential law firms, ranked in the AmLaw 200 and 54th in The National Law Journal's NLJ 500. Learn more: www.wilsonelser.com



PR Contact: Andrew Blum, AJB Communications, [email protected], 917-783-1680

To learn more about the other alliance members, go to:



DAC Beachcroft



BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr



Wotton + Kearney



Alexander Holburn

SOURCE Legalign Global