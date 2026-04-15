Legal.io Builds the Missing Data Layer for Legal Services Pricing

Legal.io's Benchmarking Database gives in-house teams direct visibility into law firm billing rates across firms, practice areas, and geographies. Free for in-house legal teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, Apr. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal.io today announced the launch of its Law Firm Rate Benchmarking Database, establishing the first true data layer for legal services pricing. Available within the Legal.io Enterprise Platform, the database gives in-house legal teams direct, real-time visibility into law firm rates across firms, practice areas, timekeeper levels, and geographies.

Legal is one of the last major markets operating without price transparency. In-house teams, managing billions in outside counsel spend, have had no objective way to determine what legal work should cost. Pricing has been driven by precedent, not data.

Today, Legal.io changes that.

The Law Firm Rate Benchmarking Database is built from verified data, creating a living, real-time view of the market. Instead of searching across e-billing tools or spreadsheets, legal teams can now benchmark rates against comparable firms, roles, and markets.

"Legal is one of the largest categories of corporate spend still operating without price transparency," said Pieter Gunst, CEO and Co-Founder of Legal.io. "We're building the data layer that brings true market dynamics into legal, where buyers and sellers operate with the same information. This becomes the foundation for how legal work is scoped, priced, and procured."

With Legal.io, legal operations leaders, general counsel, and procurement teams can compare rates across firms and markets and anchor negotiations in data. "This is a natural next step from our talent solutions: the same forward-thinking teams optimizing how legal work gets staffed can now optimize how it gets priced," said Pieter Gunst.

The launch marks a structural shift in how legal services are priced and procured. As AI transforms how legal work is performed, Legal.io is defining the market infrastructure behind it — bringing transparency, efficiency, and market data to a category that has historically operated without all three.

Visit Legal.io to learn more and sign up for free access.

Legal.io is the legal procurement platform for enterprise in-house teams, offering legal staffing and talent solutions, panel management, and rate benchmarking in one place. Legal.io is trusted by 150+ legal departments at leading global companies including Medallia, Plaid, and Zoom. Learn more at Legal.io.

SOURCE Legal.io