Legal.io Opens New York on Heels of 2023 Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal.io, the Silicon Valley-based hiring platform for flexible, in-house legal talent, announced its expansion to New York City today. Tom Stephenson, VP of Community at Legal.io and former Head of Legal Operations at Credit Karma & Teladoc Health, will be the office anchor.

Legal.io's proven network-based approach to growth has yielded impressive results, with a significant 30% QoQ increase in platform signups. Furthermore, 60% of FAANG companies have become clients of Legal.io's staffing and recruitment offering.

The company's growth parallels the rapid expansion of the alternative legal service provider (ALSP) market size. The current ALSP market is $20.6 billion annually, growing at a 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).1 21% of in-house legal teams anticipate spending more on ALSPs in the upcoming year, and 26% of big law firms anticipate doing the same.2

"We're committed to helping in-house legal teams find cost-effective, exceptional legal talent, and our growth is due to ruthlessly prioritizing the client experience and being data-driven in our decision-making," stated Pieter Gunst, CEO of Legal.io.

Legal.io's decision to expand into New York was driven by demand and internal data analysis. Of more than 9,000 legal operations professionals in the United States, 13% are located in the San Francisco/Bay Area, while 11% reside in the New York Metro area. "The data was clear: establishing an official foothold in New York will allow us to serve existing and new clients better," said Hannah Konitshek, COO of Legal.io.

This year Legal.io will be expanding its nationwide presence, hosting panels at ACC Legal Ops Con and CLOC 2024 with expert legal operations participants.

About Legal.io

Legal.io is the leading on-demand legal talent network, used by 60% of FAANG and Fortune 500 companies to quickly and efficiently hire top in-house legal talent for contract, part-time, and full-time legal roles.

Leveraging an engaged community of over 45,000 legal professionals, Legal.io specializes in providing high-caliber commercial counsel, product counsel, privacy counsel, legal operations, and more for in-house legal teams.

For more information, visit www.legal.io.

