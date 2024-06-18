Legal.io Reaches 50,000 Members, Growing 6.5x in Two Years

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal.io, the Silicon Valley-based hiring platform for flexible, in-house legal talent, is proud to announce that its membership has surpassed 50,000 legal professionals.

With Legal.io's platform, members can find salary information, browse legal jobs, and connect with other legal professionals to discuss business questions and career goals. Companies, including 60% of FAANG, can hire and recruit via the Legal.io network.

"This milestone marks 6.5x growth in the two years since raising our Series A," said Pieter Gunst, CEO at Legal.io. "I'm incredibly excited about the efficiencies this will unlock for our customers' hiring needs. A larger, more engaged network will continue to empower us to find the right talent for their roles, every time."

Legal.io has focused on creating a community and tools to serve the unique needs of in-house legal professionals. After joining and verifying their profile, members can access:

Job Board : 2,500+ in-house legal jobs posted at any time, including exclusive in-house opportunities from Legal.io clients

: 2,500+ in-house legal jobs posted at any time, including exclusive in-house opportunities from Legal.io clients Salary Data : 3,000+ unique pieces of compensation data

: 3,000+ unique pieces of compensation data In-House Community: 5,000+ in-house peers to get answers and discuss topics of interest, with the option to ask questions anonymously.

The tool-set is available to all members, including hiring managers at top-tier tech companies and job seekers alike.

To date, Legal.io has partnered with over 100 in-house legal departments to help them achieve their temporary and permanent hiring goals, including OpenAI, Medallia, Zoom, and 60% of FAANG companies. The company looks to build upon its momentum by expanding its service offerings and further enhancing its technology platform in the second half of 2024. The company's recent expansion to New York underscores its commitment to meeting the growing demand for its modern approach to placing flexible legal talent.

About Legal.io

Legal.io is the leading, on-demand legal talent network, used by 60% of FAANG and over 100 in-house legal departments to quickly and efficiently hire top in-house legal talent for contract, part-time, and full-time legal roles.

Leveraging an engaged community of over 50,000 legal professionals, Legal.io specializes in providing high-caliber commercial counsel, product counsel, privacy counsel, legal operations, and more for in-house legal teams.

For more information, visit www.legal.io.

