Legally Growing Cannabis in the US: 6 Things Your Business Needs to Know - Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US cannabis market is on track for major expansion through 2023, with a new Freedonia Group study projecting 12% annual sales growth for the supplies used to cultivate the plant through 2023.

The paper answers these questions and more:

Does the law decriminalize or legalize cannabis? Can cannabis legally be sold or homegrown in the state? How developed is the state's industrial hemp program? Are production and sales operations required to be vertically integrated? Has regulation of the state's medical and adult-use programs been consolidated? How will the law affect black markets in the state?

An industry study Cannabis Growing Market in the US is scheduled to be published in July. Historical data and forecasts for 2023 and 2028 will include cannabis production, in addition to equipment and consumables demand. Information regarding the leading state markets will also be included.

